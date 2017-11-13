Quantcast
Gal Gadot Threatens To Quit 'Wonder Woman' If Warner Bros. Doesn't Drop Brett Ratner

Since the spring release of Wonder Woman, in which Gal Gadot starred as the titular character, the actress has continued to play a real-life superhero when it comes to fighting back against sexual harassment and assault. According to the New York Post, Gadot will not reprise her role as Diana Prince unless producer Brett Ratner is removed entirely from the franchise.

Over the past month, six women have come forward with stories of sexual misconduct at the hands of Ratner, reported the the Los Angeles Times. During the investigation, Ratner was honored with the Jewish National Fund’s Tree of Life Award — an award Gadot was supposed to present to him. She backed out shortly before the event, and her representatives refused to comment, said Variety.

And now, a source says Gadot is taking it one step further. “She’s tough and stands by her principles. She also knows the best way to hit people like Brett Ratner is in the wallet,” the anonymous insider told The New York Post, adding that Gadot believes it would be hypocritical to send a message of female empowerment backed financially by a man facing allegations of assault and misconduct.

Warner Bros. did cut ties with Ratner following the accusations, as the filmmaker shared in a statement. Gadot, however, wants the studio to buy out his financing deal. Wonder Woman grossed over $400 million worldwide, much of which went to Ratner’s production company. The Hollywood Reporter announced that Wonder Woman 2 is set to be released on December 13, 2019.

“She shares every quality with Wonder Woman and that’s no joke,” director Patty Jenkins said of Gadot earlier this year in an interview with Playboy. “It’s one of those rare things.”

Gal Gadot plays Diana Price in The Justice League, which will hit theaters November 17.

Top photo via Warner Bros.

Lydia Wang is a writer, BUST intern, pug enthusiast, and hopeless romantic. She lives in New York and overshares on Twitter: @lydiaetc.

Tags: Gal Gadot , Brett Ratner , Warner Bros. , Wonder Woman
