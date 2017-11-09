42 Katharine Hepburn Quotes And Photos To Inspire You To Break The Rules

From her trademark trousers to her wild red hair, Katharine Hepburn was a classic Hollywood style icon, but it was her fiercely independent personality that made her a feminist inspiration ahead of her time. Famously stubborn and a snob, Hepburn insisted on cold showers to build character and did her own stunts in her movies because the stuntwomens' posture was not up to her standards. She lived her life according to her own rules in many ways, flouting social expectations of women's behavior and conducting a long affair with her on-screen and off-screen partner, Spencer Tracy. But romance was not the focus of Hepburn's life, as demonstrated by the fact that she won four Best Actress Oscars, more than any other performer, over a career that spanned six decades. Hepburn was fiercely private in her retirement, and died in 2003 at the age of 96 in the same house where she had grown up in Connecticut.

Hepburn's college year book photo from Bryn Mawr College. (source)

If you obey all the rules, you miss all the fun. (source)

Hepburn in New York City, March 2, 1955. (source)

Live dangerously. There's a lot to be said for sinning. (source)

Hepburn dressed as a boy in Sylvia Scarlett (1935). (source)

I never lose sight of the fact that just being is fun. (source)

Hepburn on set in 1938. (source)

Enemies are so stimulating. (source)

(source)

If you want to sacrifice the admiration of many men for the criticism of one, go ahead, get married. (source)

Hepburn in The Philadelphia Story (1940). (source)

Everyone thought I was bold and fearless and even arrogant, but inside I was always quaking. (source)

Hepburn in 1952. (source)

If you always do what interests you, at least one person is pleased. (source)

Hepburn in Christopher Strong (1933). (source)

Love has nothing to do with what you are expecting to get — only with what you are expecting to give, which is everything. (source)

Hepburn in 1930. (source)

I never realized until lately that women were supposed to be the inferior sex. (source)

Hepburn on the set of The Philadelphia Story (1940). (source)

Sometimes I wonder if men and women really suit each other. Perhaps they should live next door and just visit now and then. (source)

(source)

In some ways I've lived my life as a man, made my own decisions. I've been as terrified as the next person, but you've got to keep a-going; you've got to dream. (source)

(source)

I realized long ago that skirts are hopeless. Anytime I hear a man say he prefers a woman in a skirt, I say: `Try one. Try a skirt.' (source)

(source)

I have no romantic feelings about age. Either you are interesting at any age or you are not. There is nothing particularly interesting about being old, or being young for that matter. (source)

Hepburn as a child, when she had cropped hair and often wore boys clothes. (source)

I strike people as peculiar in some way, although I don't quite understand why. Of course, I have an angular face, an angular body and, I suppose, an angular personality, which jabs into people. (source)

Hepburn after the Great New England Hurricane of September 21, 1938. (source)

If motherhood doesn't interest you, don't do it. It didn't interest me, so I didn't do it. Anyway, I would have made a terrible parent. The first time my child didn't do what I wanted, I'd kill him. (source)

(source)

Life is to be lived. If you have to support yourself, you had bloody well better find some way that is going to be interesting. And you don't do that by sitting around wondering about yourself. (source)

Hepburn in Antony and Cleopatra (1960). (source)



Acting is the most minor of gifts and not a very high-class way to earn a living... After all, Shirley Temple could do it at the age of four. (source)

(source)

If you’re given a choice between money and sex appeal, take the money. As you get older, the money will become your sex appeal. (source)

(source)

It'd be a terrific innovation if you could get your mind to stretch a little further than the next wisecrack. (source)

(source)

Life can be wildly tragic at times, and I've had my share. But whatever happens to you, you have to keep a slightly comic attitude. In the final analysis, you have got to not forget to laugh. (source)

Hepburn in her garden. (source)

Cold sober, I find myself absolutely fascinating. (source)

