Beyoncé Will Play Nala In "The Lion King," Is Now Our Lion Queen

On Wednesday, Disney revealed via Twitter the cast list for the upcoming live-action remake of The Lion King, and we just can’t wait to see the queen —Queen Bey, of course, who will play Nala.

Director Jon Favreau, who also produced and directed Disney’s 2016 The Jungle Book, announced in February that rapper and Emmy-winning actor Donald Glover will star as Simba, and James Earl Jones will reprise the role of Mufasa, which he voiced in the 1994 animated classic.

Rumors that Favreau was eyeing Beyoncé for the part of the female lead have been swirling around online since March, but the confirmation from both Disney and Bey herself has us counting down the days until 2019.

Other actors include Chiwetel Ejiofor, Eric André, Seth Rogen, and Billy Eichner. In a statement, Favreau shared, “It is a director’s dream to assemble a talented team like this to bring this classic story to life.”

The film will hit theaters July 19, 2019. In the meantime, check out the rest of the cast:

Photo: Disney.

…though of course, this is all we can see:

Photo: @BeyExpress on Twitter.

Top photo: Lemonade.

