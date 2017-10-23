Quantcast
Girl Flu' Is An Awkward, Relatable Movie About Getting Your First Period

"Girl Flu" Is An Awkward, Relatable Movie About Getting Your First Period

Details
IN Movies

girl flu aeec0

“So I’m gonna bleed for one week out of every month? That’s a quarter of my life. What’s the point of living a life like that?” asks Bird, the protagonist of writer-director Dorie Barton's endearing debut film Girl Flu, after she gets her first period. Bird, played to perfection by Jade Pettyjohn, is particularly freaked out by the prospect of "becoming a woman" due to the fact that she has never really had much of a childhood. At 12 years old, Bird has spend a large part of her life taking care of her mom Jenny, who is a classic trainwreck. Jenny (Katee Sackhoff) is always hungover, selfish and never has anything to eat in the fridge except old yogurt. Bird has always been the dutiful daughter, until moving to L.A. and getting her period wearing white jeans in front of her new class push her over the edge.

Girl Flu is a coming-of-age tale with a twist, zeroing in on the awkward, messy parts of adolescence like bullies, mood swings and crushes. In parallel, the plot also follows Jenny's growing pains as she attempts to become the daughter, friend, mother and partner the people in her life need her to be. Featuring a stellar soundtrack (highlights include an acoustic cover of "To Sir With Love" at a particularly wacky moment,) Girl Flu also creates an authentic, atmospheric sense of place using the clear blue sky and suburban of L.A. Heather Matarazzo, Judy Reyes and Jeremy Sisto are all charming in supporting roles, but Pettyjohn carries the film with just the right mix of old-soul wisdom and wide-eyed naivety. Her first reaction, upon learning the extent of the effects of her period, is to visit the local health clinic to get her tubes tied.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Girl Flu has its predictable moments, mostly related to Jenny's commitment-phobia and negligent parenting, the dialogue sparkles and Bird's trials and tribulations are almost too relatable. She is that weird kid wearing hand-me-down clothes and reading her book at the park, spying on a cute boy she doesn't even know if she wants to talk to. But this is not "just" a movie about periods; it is about a girl finding her way in a world that is not made for her. Despite the continued existence of taboos on the topic, the story of a girl getting her first period is a story worth telling. And Girl Flu does it with charm, humor and loveable weirdness.

Girl Flu is available on VOD.

More from BUST

BodyForm Uses Realistic Blood in Their Latest Pad Ad, and It's a Huge Freakin' Deal

The Fascinating History Of Periods (Or, How Vaginas Can Destroy The World)

Indie Rockers Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers On Courtney Barnett And Poisonous Sushi: BUST Interview

Molly McLaughin is a writer who likes pizza, politics and poetry. In that order. She tweets at @mollysgmcl. 

Tags: girl flu , jade pettyjohn , dorie barton , movie review , periods
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

blossom 396c2

To Mayim Bialik: The "Luxury" Of Not Being A "Perfect 10" Did Not Prevent My Rape

FullSizeRender dd62e

Jessicka Addams Of Jack Off Jill Accuses Twiggy Ramirez Of Rape

5107632307 0fbd97d574 b 7c99c

Woody Allen Feels Sorry For Harvey Weinstein, Surprise, Surprise

metoo 5a1c9

More Than "Me Too": What Will It Take For You To Hear Us?

Abortion Header 9846e

An Undocumented 17-Year-Old Is Being Refused Her Abortion Rights By The Trump Administration

seedling e61fb

Embracing Self-Love In A Time Of Hate: A Flowchart

terry richardson lady gaga bust101617 14498

Carla Bruni Says Sexual Abuse Doesn't Happen In Fashion – She Is Wrong

weinstein 305ce

A Next-Level Rage Stroke About Harvey Weinstein

Pence Flickr GageSkidmore 9fc23

6 Reasons Why Mike Pence Should Never Become President — Even If Trump Gets Impeached

princess leia bust 111115 57f59

Carrie Fisher Sent A Cow Tongue To A Producer Who Assaulted Her Friend

Upcoming Events

Amandla Stenberg's Birthday!
Mon Oct 23 @12:00AM
Lady Parts Justice: “V To Shining V” (US)
Mon Oct 23 @ 8:00AM - 05:00PM
Lady Parts Justice: “V To Shining V” (US)
Tue Oct 24 @ 8:00AM - 05:00PM
Lady Parts Justice: “V To Shining V” (US)
Wed Oct 25 @ 8:00AM - 05:00PM
Lady Parts Justice: “V To Shining V” (US)
Thu Oct 26 @ 8:00AM - 05:00PM
View Full Calendar