How Much Do You Know About Judy Garland?

A singing/dancing/acting triple threat, Judy Garland made the leap from the vaudeville stage to Hollywood immortality in films like The Wizard of Oz and A Star is Born. Think you know how she got over that rainbow? Then take the quiz!
Born on June 10, 1922 in Grand Rapids, MN, Judy’s birth name was _____.
a. Norma Jeane Baker
b. Frances Ethel Gumm
c. Anna Mae Bullock
d. Margarita Carmen Cansino
When she was in her early 20s, Judy was forced to _____ by MGM Studios head Louis B. Mayer.
a. divorce her first husband
b. get painful breast implants
c. enter a drug-induced coma to lose weight
d. get an abortion
How many times was Judy married?
a. 2
b. 3
c. 4
d. 5
When Judy died at age 47 from a barbiturate overdose, it took her daughter ______ over a year to raise the money to have her properly buried.
a. Liza Minnelli
b. Lorna Luft
c. Judy Davis
d. Margaret O’Brien
Complete the following Judy quote: “Behind every cloud is ______.”
a. a silver lining
b. a beautiful rainbow
c. another cloud
d. hidden sunshine
By Emily Rems
Answer Key: 1.b, 2.d, 3.d, 4.a, 5.c
Top photo: The Wizard of Oz
