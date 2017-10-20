How Much Do You Know About Judy Garland?





A singing/dancing/acting triple threat, Judy Garland made the leap from the vaudeville stage to Hollywood immortality in films like The Wizard of Oz and A Star is Born. Think you know how she got over that rainbow? Then take the quiz!



Born on June 10, 1922 in Grand Rapids, MN, Judy’s birth name was _____.

a. Norma Jeane Baker

b. Frances Ethel Gumm

c. Anna Mae Bullock

d. Margarita Carmen Cansino

When she was in her early 20s, Judy was forced to _____ by MGM Studios head Louis B. Mayer.

a. divorce her first husband

b. get painful breast implants

c. enter a drug-induced coma to lose weight

d. get an abortion

ADVERTISEMENT

How many times was Judy married?

a. 2

b. 3

c. 4

d. 5

When Judy died at age 47 from a barbiturate overdose, it took her daughter ______ over a year to raise the money to have her properly buried.

a. Liza Minnelli

b. Lorna Luft

c. Judy Davis

d. Margaret O’Brien

Complete the following Judy quote: “Behind every cloud is ______.”

a. a silver lining

b. a beautiful rainbow

c. another cloud

d. hidden sunshine

By Emily Rems



Answer Key: 1.b, 2.d, 3.d, 4.a, 5.c

Top photo: The Wizard of Oz



This article originally appeared in the October/November 2017 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

More from BUST

19 Divas Sing "Total Eclipse Of The Heart," Thanks To 1 Amazing Impressionist

Allison Brie, Before She Got That "GLOW"

Wicked Witches Of The Left: A Brief History