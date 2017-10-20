Quantcast
How Much Do You Know About Judy Garland?

How Much Do You Know About Judy Garland?

Details
IN Movies

 

judygarland 564c8

A singing/dancing/acting triple threat, Judy Garland made the leap from the vaudeville stage to Hollywood immortality in films like The Wizard of Oz and A Star is Born. Think you know how she got over that rainbow? Then take the quiz!

Born on June 10, 1922 in Grand Rapids, MN, Judy’s birth name was _____.
a. Norma Jeane Baker
b. Frances Ethel Gumm
c. Anna Mae Bullock
d. Margarita Carmen Cansino

When she was in her early 20s, Judy was forced to _____ by MGM Studios head Louis B. Mayer.
a. divorce her first husband
b. get painful breast implants
c. enter a drug-induced coma to lose weight
d. get an abortion

ADVERTISEMENT

How many times was Judy married?
a. 2
b. 3
c. 4
d. 5

When Judy died at age 47 from a barbiturate overdose, it took her daughter ______ over a year to raise the money to have her properly buried.
a. Liza Minnelli
b. Lorna Luft
c. Judy Davis
d. Margaret O’Brien

Complete the following Judy quote: “Behind every cloud is ______.”
a. a silver lining
b. a beautiful rainbow
c. another cloud
d. hidden sunshine

By Emily Rems

Answer Key: 1.b, 2.d, 3.d, 4.a, 5.c

Top photo: The Wizard of Oz

 

This article originally appeared in the October/November 2017 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

 

More from BUST

19 Divas Sing "Total Eclipse Of The Heart," Thanks To 1 Amazing Impressionist

Allison Brie, Before She Got That "GLOW"

Wicked Witches Of The Left: A Brief History

 

 

Tags: Judy Garland , Wizard of Oz , history , movies , Liza Minnelli , A Star Is Born , quiz , from the magazine
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

blossom 396c2

To Mayim Bialik: The "Luxury" Of Not Being A "Perfect 10" Did Not Prevent My Rape

5107632307 0fbd97d574 b 7c99c

Woody Allen Feels Sorry For Harvey Weinstein, Surprise, Surprise

metoo 5a1c9

More Than "Me Too": What Will It Take For You To Hear Us?

terry richardson lady gaga bust101617 14498

Carla Bruni Says Sexual Abuse Doesn't Happen In Fashion – She Is Wrong

JlmDJfBlTseSeK2zb1CnUA thumb 402f 0f920

Margaret Cho Punches Up At Trump, Weinstein And Woody Allen: BUST Review

Abortion Header 9846e

An Undocumented 17-Year-Old Is Being Refused Her Abortion Rights By The Trump Administration

seedling e61fb

Embracing Self-Love In A Time Of Hate: A Flowchart

Pence Flickr GageSkidmore 9fc23

6 Reasons Why Mike Pence Should Never Become President — Even If Trump Gets Impeached

quizinamagazine 5c3f0

Teen Girls Take On Sexism In Sophie Strauss' "Quiz In A Magazine" Video: Interview With Animator Becca Schuchat

princess leia bust 111115 57f59

Carrie Fisher Sent A Cow Tongue To A Producer Who Assaulted Her Friend

Upcoming Events

Young Feminist Conference
Sat Oct 21 @ 9:00AM - 01:00PM
Carolee Schneemann's First Comprehensive Retrospective In The U.S.
Sun Oct 22 @12:00AM
Amandla Stenberg's Birthday!
Mon Oct 23 @12:00AM
Lady Parts Justice: “V To Shining V” (US)
Mon Oct 23 @ 8:00AM - 05:00PM
Lady Parts Justice: “V To Shining V” (US)
Tue Oct 24 @ 8:00AM - 05:00PM
View Full Calendar