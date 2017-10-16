Woody Allen Feels Sorry For Harvey Weinstein, Surprise, Surprise

The New York Times blew up the internet with a bombshell article exposing Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein as a serial sexual assaulter/harasser — and the dust has not fallen yet. It seems like every day more and more famous Hollywood movers and shakers are coming out to comment on Weinstein, accuse Weinstein, or sympathize with the women accusing Weinstein, as well as defend/explain/comment on Weinstein’s character. Campaigns like Alyssa Milano’s “Me Too” remind us all just how close to home this is. But Woody Allen needs to sit down and shut up.

Allen has a long history with allegations of abuse to women, just ask his step-daughter, I mean, wife. Or, ya know, his other daughter, Dylan, who has publicly spoken about Allen sexually abusing her as a child. Allen told the BBC he wants to make sure these allegations against Weinstein don’t lead to a “witch hunt” atmosphere, where “every guy in an office who winks at a woman is suddenly having to call a lawyer to defend himself.” First of all, how dare you? Second of all, would a witch hunt that leads to sexual abusers burning at the stake be the worst thing? Allen also admitted to ignoring rumors about such abuses, because he and all producers are “interested in making [a] movie” — but not interested in keeping their actors/actresses safe, I guess. Allen went on to say, "[it's] tragic for the poor women that were involved, sad for Harvey that [his] life is so messed up. There's no winners in that" — excuse me, gnarly elf, you're "sad" that Weinstein's life is "messed up" now? How's about you stay far, far, away from commenting on how "messed up" peoples lives are when you're wife is also your step daughter.

According to the New York Times, Weinstein has been kicked out of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and it’s hard to imagine he’ll be allowed anywhere near a movie/actress for quite some time. The bad press alone will keep producers and agencies far, far, away from him. In a statement to the New York Times, Weinstein goes on to say he “so respect[s] all women and regret[s] what happened” — regret what you did or regret getting caught?

While we all sit on our high horse, complimenting ourselves for calling out sexism and harassment, Allen has worked and lived peacefully exempt from backlash for decades. He even wrote a letter, in The New York Times explaining and defending himself only 3 years ago. Pause here to vomit. The double standard of roasting Weinstein while Allen still has movies coming out cannot be ignored, and if the ultimate goal is to rid our communities of abusers and sexual assailants as best possible, that must include everyone — even if you really love Annie Hall.

