Quantcast

Lynda Carter Blasts James Cameron’s “Wonder Woman” Comments

Details
IN Movies

 

patriarchypunch 95c60

Lynda Carter, who played Wonder Woman in the ‘70s TV series, is speaking out against James Cameron’s criticisms of the 2017 film version of Wonder Woman.

ADVERTISEMENT

ICYMI, last month, Cameron told the Guardian:

All of the self-congratulatory back-patting Hollywood’s been doing over Wonder Woman has been so misguided. She’s an objectified icon, and it’s just male Hollywood doing the same old thing! I’m not saying I didn’t like the movie but, to me, it’s a step backwards. Sarah Connor [from Cameron’s movie Terminator] was not a beauty icon. She was strong, she was troubled, she was a terrible mother, and she earned the respect of the audience through pure grit. And to me, [the benefit of characters like Sarah] is so obvious. I mean, half the audience is female!

At the time, Wonder Woman (2017) director Patty Jenkins responded with a statement on social media:

James Cameron’s inability to understand what Wonder Woman is, or stands for, to women all over the world is unsurprising as, though he is a great film-maker, he is not a woman. Strong women are great. His praise of my film Monster, and our portrayal of a strong yet damaged woman was so appreciated. But if women have to always be hard, tough and troubled to be strong, and we aren’t free to be multidimensional or celebrate an icon of women everywhere because she is attractive and loving, then we haven’t come very far have we. I believe women can and should be EVERYTHING, just like male lead characters should be. There is no right and wrong kind of powerful woman. And the massive female audience who made the film a hit it is, can surely choose and judge their own icons of progress.

Wonder Woman

Now, Lynda Carter is chiming in. In a Facebook post shared late last week, she wrote:

To James Cameron -STOP dissing WW: You poor soul. Perhaps you do not understand the character. I most certainly do. Like all women--we are more than the sum of our parts. Your thuggish jabs at a brilliant director, Patty Jenkins, are ill advised. This movie was spot on. Gal Gadot was great. I know, Mr. Cameron--because I have embodied this character for more than 40 years. So--STOP IT.

Carter's and Jenkins's responses are similar — Carter says, "we are more than the sum of our parts," while Jenkins says, "I believe women can and should be EVERYTHING, just like male lead characters should be. There is no right and wrong kind of powerful woman." Female lead characters don't have to fit one certain "strong female character" mold, and there is room in pop culture for both Wonder Woman and Sarah Connor — and many more female lead characters, too.

Wonder Woman

Images via Wonder Woman 

More from BUST

"Wonder Woman" Director Patty Jenkins Schools James Cameron On "Strong Female Characters"

Honestly, The Honest Trailer For "Wonder Woman" Is Spot On

Patty Jenkins Will Direct "Wonder Woman 2," Becoming The Highest Paid Director EVER

 

Tags: Wonder Woman , Patty Jenkins , Lynda Carter , James Cameron , movies
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

witches927

Hillary Clinton And Women Who Don’t Burn

FAHREN FEINGOLD JARDIN DHIVER 17 THE UNTITLED SPACE 11X15

This Trailblazing Artist Redefines The Erotic Nude

savethetatasstickers

The Oppressive Pink Ribbon

Silverman cover 700

Sarah Silverman On Trump Voters, The Haters, And Her Dad: BUST Sneak Peek

nataliemorales927

Natalie Morales Has Had Enough Of Sexist Paparazzi And Their Upskirt Photos

Pussy Riot Nadya Tolokonnikova courtesy of Jonas Akerlund BUST 092517

"Inside Pussy Riot" Shows Us What Resistance Looks Like

cardi b video for bodak yellow

Cardi B Is The First Female Solo Rapper To Hit Billboard's #1 Since 1998

batmanbatwomanhed

"Batman: The Dark Knight: Master Race" Shows How Feminism Is Growing In Comic Books: BUST Interview

aftereclipsedetail

How "After The Eclipse" Author Sarah Perry Wrote A Memoir About Her Mother's Murder: BUST Interview

33180144642 8e5e02b810 o

Colin Kaepernick Joins A Long Line Of Political Protests In Sports

Upcoming Events

Gwen Stefani's Birthday!
Tue Oct 03 @12:00AM
National Vodka Day
Wed Oct 04 @12:00AM
Susan Sarandon's Birthday!
Wed Oct 04 @12:00AM
New York Comic Con
Thu Oct 05 @12:00AM
New York Comic Con
Fri Oct 06 @12:00AM
View Full Calendar