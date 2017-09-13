Quantcast

Patty Jenkins Will Direct "Wonder Woman 2," Becoming The Highest Paid Female Director EVER

Details
IN Movies

wonderwoman913

Good news! Patty Jenkins will return to direct (and co-write and produce) Wonder Woman 2, and on top of that, she's making bank! Variety reveals:

While an exact number could not be unveiled, sources say the number is in the $8 million dollar range to write, direct and produce making her the highest paid female director of all time. A substantial backend of box office grosses is also included in the contract.

The Hollywood Reporter adds:

Jenkins will receive directing and writing fees in the high seven figures (think somewhere in the $7 to $9 million range) on Wonder Woman 2 but, more significantly, will have a considerable backend. The contract makes Patty Jenkins the highest paid female director in history.

 ICYMI, Wonder Woman is a huge hit, grossing $409 million at the US box office and $813 million worldwide on a $150 million budget. Plus, it's critically acclaimed, with a 92% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Wonder Woman 2 was officially announced last month, with Gal Gadot returning in the title role and a release date of December 13, 2019.

But Jenkins has only now been confirmed — and that's because of what THR describes as "an unusually lengthy and tough negotiation." Jenkins was paid just $1 million for the first Wonder Woman movie, so we're glad to see her earn more now! THR writes:

Just as Wonder Woman broke barriers for superhero movies, Jenkins' deal breaks a glass ceiling for women directors.

Also doing great is Ava DuVernay, who became the first woman of color to helm a film with a budget of over $100 million with the upcoming A Wrinkle In Time. She's also only the third woman, period, to do so, joining Jenkins and Kathryn Bigelow. We hope to see more women directors' names join them soon!

wonder woman

Top photo via Wonder Woman (2017)

Erika W. Smith is BUST's digital editorial director. You can follow her on Twitter and Instagram @erikawynn and email her at erikawsmith@bust.com.

