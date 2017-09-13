"The Disaster Artist" Trailer Is Out And James Franco IS Tommy Wiseau

The Room is perhaps the most lovable terrible movie of all time. Even if you haven’t seen the film, chances are you’ve at least seen some clips of some of the most quotable scenes: “I did not hit her. I did not. Oh, hi Mark”; “Oh hi Johnny, I didn’t know it was you”; “You are tearing me apart, Lisa!”

While the film is something to behold, the star, screenwriter and director of the movie, Tommy Wiseau, is a mystifying character himself. In his latest film, The Disaster Artist, James Franco transforms into Wiseau, including the long black hair and unplaceable accent, to bring us a movie focused on the behind the scenes story of the cult classic.

In all honesty, I forgot it was James Franco by the end of the two minute trailer:

The workout montage, the alleyway set, playing football really poorly — all amazing. It looks to be an intoxicating mix of passion and absurdity, in a way a kind of compassionate parody.

The Disaster Artist has a powerhouse of a cast. In the trailer I spotted a lot of familiar faces the Franco brothers (of course), Melanie Griffith, Judd Apatow, Seth Rogen, Alison Brie, Ari Graynor, and Paul Scheer. See if you can spot actors I missed, because there are tons more stars in the film, including Sharon Stone, Jason Mantzoukas, Josh Hutcherson, Zac Efron, Hannibal Buress, Jacki Weaver, and Nathan Fielder.

Greg Sestero, played by Dave Franco, wrote the book The Disaster Artist, which the film is based on, and played the best friend Mark in the original film. In an interview with BUST, Sestero said, “My goal, along with my co-writer Tom Bissell, was to write something first rate about the worst movie ever made.” Based on the trailer, it seems James Franco attempted and succeeded in the same goal — turn the best worst movie into something spectacular.

