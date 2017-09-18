How Much Do You Know About Shirley MacLaine?

Shirley MacLaine Has Still Got Game!

A legendary actor, singer, dancer, activist, author, and spiritual seeker, Shirley MacLaine has spent the last 60 years in the spotlight. Think you know what makes this 83-year-old dynamo go, go, go? Then take the quiz!

1. Born on April 24, 1934, in Richmond, VA, Shirley was named after what performer?

a. Shirley Temple

b. Shirley Bassey

c. Shirley Hemphill

d. Shirley Jones

2. The oldest of two kids, Shirley’s younger brother is also a star. Name him.

a. Willie Nelson

b. Jack Nicholson

c. Warren Beatty

d. Richard Simmons

3. Shirley has written __ autobiographies, in which she describes her experiences with reincarnation, aliens, out-of-body cosmic travel, and more.

a. 4

b. 9

c. 14

d .20

4. Shirley has been nominated for six Academy Awards but only won once, for _____.

a. The Apartment

b. Terms of Endearment

c. Irma la Douce

d. The Turning Point

5. Complete the following Shirley Quote: “I’ve made so many movies playing a hooker that they don’t pay me in the regular way anymore. They ____.”

a. stick it in my g-string

b. pay my pimp

c. have to pay me before I’ll act

d. leave it on the dresser

By Emily Rems

Answers: 1. a, 2. c, 3. c, 4. b, 5. d

