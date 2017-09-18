Quantcast

How Much Do You Know About Shirley MacLaine?

Details
IN Movies

ShirleyMacLaine2

Shirley MacLaine Has Still Got Game!

A legendary actor, singer, dancer, activist, author, and spiritual seeker, Shirley MacLaine has spent the last 60 years in the spotlight. Think you know what makes this 83-year-old dynamo go, go, go? Then take the quiz!

1. Born on April 24, 1934, in Richmond, VA, Shirley was named after what performer?

a. Shirley Temple
b. Shirley Bassey
c. Shirley Hemphill
d. Shirley Jones

ADVERTISEMENT

2. The oldest of two kids, Shirley’s younger brother is also a star. Name him.

a. Willie Nelson
b. Jack Nicholson
c. Warren Beatty
d. Richard Simmons

3. Shirley has written __ autobiographies, in which she describes her experiences with reincarnation, aliens, out-of-body cosmic travel, and more.

a. 4
b. 9
c. 14
d .20

4. Shirley has been nominated for six Academy Awards but only won once, for _____.

a. The Apartment
b. Terms of Endearment
c. Irma la Douce
d. The Turning Point

5. Complete the following Shirley Quote: “I’ve made so many movies playing a hooker that they don’t pay me in the regular way anymore. They ____.”

a. stick it in my g-string
b. pay my pimp
c. have to pay me before I’ll act
d. leave it on the dresser

By Emily Rems

Answers: 1. a, 2. c, 3. c, 4. b, 5. d

More from BUST

18 Movies Starring Women To Watch On Netflix

"The Disaster Trailer" Artist Is Out And James Franco IS Tommy Wiseau

Patty Jenkins Will Direct "Wonder Woman 2," Becoming The Highest-Paid Female Director EVER

Tags: Shirley MacLaine , quiz , movies , TV
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

aceventura911

Here’s Everything That’s Wrong With Jim Carrey’s “Meaningless” NYFW Comments And The Sexism They Represent

perioddegrassi

This Woman Got Fired For Getting Her Period At Work — Now She And The ACLU Are Fighting Back

ScreenShotAintAfraidJessiZazu

Jessi Zazu, Singer and Guitarist of Alt-Country Band Those Darlins, Passes Away at Age 28

witschy keith 111217

Witchsy's Founders Created A Fake Male Co-Founder — And He Inevitably Got The Gold Star Treatment They Didn’t

nickiminajnofrauds

Nicki Minaj Sounds Off Cultural Appropriation At NYFW And Designers Need To Get It Together

sisterhoodtravellingpants

Amber Tamblyn Takes A Stand Against Hollywood’s (And America’s) Sexist Double Standards

I Fought the Law Delaware

This Artist Turns Weird State Laws Into Mind-Boggling Photos

DisasterArtistWiseauFace

"The Disaster Artist" Trailer Is Out And James Franco IS Tommy Wiseau

gilmoregirlswild

5 Things All Solo Female Travelers Should Know

RuPaulMainPic

These 10 RuPaul Quotes Will Inspire You to Live Boldly

Upcoming Events

Judy Chicago's Pussies
Mon Sep 18 @12:00AM
Taste of the Village
Tue Sep 19 @ 5:30PM - 08:00PM
Urbanworld Festival Begins
Wed Sep 20 @12:00AM
New York Burlesque Festival
Thu Sep 21 @12:00AM - 11:00PM
Chicago's LGBTQ+ Film Fest
Thu Sep 21 @12:00AM
View Full Calendar