Kerry Washington Will Produce A Movie Of “The Mothers,” So Read It Now

kerry washington

Add this book to your to-read list ASAP (if you’re not already a fan, that is). Kerry Washington is going to produce a movie adaptation of the novel the Mothers by Brit Bennett, and we are very excited.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Bennett will write the script, as well as executive produce. This will be Washington’s second film as a producer, after last year’s Anita Hill HBO biopic Confirmation, in which Washington also starred.

brit bennettInstagram/Brit Bennett

The Mothers centers on a small black community in a suburban town in Southern California, following the interconnected lives of two young women and one young man. BUST named it one of our top books of 2016.

mothers

A director and stars haven’t yet been announced, but we’ll be watching closely for more news!

Top photo: Scandal

