16 “A Wrinkle In Time” Photos That Make Us So Excited For Ava DuVernay’s Movie

As you probably already know, Ava DuVernay is directing a new movie adaptation of the classic Madeleine L’Engle YA novel A Wrinkle In Time (which, btw, makes her the first black woman to direct a film with a budget of over $100 million). DuVernay’s film has an incredible — and diverse — cast, with Storm Reid starring as Meg Murray, and Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, and Mindy Kaling playing Mrs. Which, Mrs. Whatsit, and Mrs. Who. Other cast members include Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Chris Pine, Andre Holland, Rowan Blanchard, Bellamy Young, Zach Galifianakis and Michael Peña. Needless to say, we are HERE. FOR. THIS.

The film doesn’t come out until April 6th, 2018, but Ava DuVernay recently announced that filming had wrapped and shared a number of photos from the set. Here are some of them. (Pay attention to her captions, too.)

There are 387 days until April 6, 2018, btw. Just in case you want to start counting.

