Quantcast

16 “A Wrinkle In Time” Photos That Make Us So Excited For Ava DuVernay’s Movie

Details
IN Movies
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.

C6v0xU4U0AAFMLU

As you probably already know, Ava DuVernay is directing a new movie adaptation of the classic Madeleine L’Engle YA novel A Wrinkle In Time (which, btw, makes her the first black woman to direct a film with a budget of over $100 million). DuVernay’s film has an incredible — and diverse — cast, with Storm Reid starring as Meg Murray, and Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, and Mindy Kaling playing Mrs. Which, Mrs. Whatsit, and Mrs. Who. Other cast members include Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Chris Pine, Andre Holland, Rowan Blanchard, Bellamy Young, Zach Galifianakis and Michael Peña. Needless to say, we are HERE. FOR. THIS.

The film doesn’t come out until April 6th, 2018, but Ava DuVernay recently announced that filming had wrapped and shared a number of photos from the set. Here are some of them. (Pay attention to her captions, too.)

Screen Shot 2017-03-15 at 2.06.38 PMScreen Shot 2017-03-15 at 2.07.46 PMScreen Shot 2017-03-15 at 2.07.55 PMScreen Shot 2017-03-15 at 2.08.40 PMScreen Shot 2017-03-15 at 2.08.54 PMScreen Shot 2017-03-15 at 2.09.09 PMScreen Shot 2017-03-15 at 2.09.22 PMScreen Shot 2017-03-15 at 2.09.34 PMScreen Shot 2017-03-15 at 2.09.49 PMScreen Shot 2017-03-15 at 2.09.57 PMScreen Shot 2017-03-15 at 2.10.02 PMScreen Shot 2017-03-15 at 2.10.09 PMScreen Shot 2017-03-15 at 2.10.33 PMScreen Shot 2017-03-15 at 2.10.53 PMScreen Shot 2017-03-15 at 2.10.59 PMScreen Shot 2017-03-15 at 2.11.09 PM

There are 387 days until April 6, 2018, btw. Just in case you want to start counting.

More from BUST

Ava DuVernay's "A Wrinkle In Time" Has Found Its Leads — And They're Almost All People Of Color

We Are So Excited For This New Ava DuVernay Movie For So Many Reasons

How Ava DuVernay Directed "Selma" And Became A Success Without Film School

 

Tags: Ava DuVernay , A Wrinkle In Time , movies
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Search

Trending on BUST

SNL Sketch for the Women

Dudes Mansplain Feminism In This Too-Real SNL Sketch

ilanamarried

Broad City Star Ilana Glazer Is Now Married

header atwood

16 Photos Of The Handmaid’s Tale’s Handmaids Taking Over Austin, Texas

Fearless Girl

This Douchebag Humping The "Fearless Girl" Statue Is Why We Need Feminism

Rachel Maddow reveals tax copy

Last Night, Rachel Maddow Tried To Tell Us Something Important — People Wanted Her To Stop Talking

SaintHoax FlatChested copy

8 Sexist Vintage Advertisements Reimagined With Donald Trump's Words

DSCN6249

How My Race Defined My Gender When I Lived In Japan

brie larson room

Brie Larson Speaks Out About Not Clapping For Casey Affleck At The Oscars

Pregnancy_ultrasound_110322105347_1056300.jpg

GOP Objects To Insurance Covering Prenatal Care Because Men Have To Pay For It

2030Girls Andie

2030 Girls Is The American Girls Doll Alternative We Didn't Know We Needed

Upcoming Events

PopRally Presents Petra Collins: In Search of Us (NYC)
Sat Mar 18 @ 8:00PM - 11:00PM
(Providence, RI) The Lady Project Summit 2017
Sat Mar 25 @ 7:00AM - 08:00PM
Ladies First Fest Part 1 & 2
Sat Mar 25 @ 2:00PM - 05:00PM
(NYC) AFEST, Conference of Latin American Female Writers in New York
Mon Mar 27 @12:00AM - 11:00PM
(NYC) BUST Craftacular Primped + Fashion Week Brooklyn
Sat Apr 01 @11:00AM - 06:00PM
View Full Calendar