“Wonder Woman 2” Is Happening, And You Can Test That With Your Lasso Of Truth

Wonder Woman was the first superhero movie directed by a woman, and that rare superhero movie to star a woman, and it completely dominated the box office.

So it’s not a complete surprise that Wonder Woman 2 is happening, but we are excited, nonetheless!

Variety reports that Warner Bros. has announced that Wonder Woman 2 will premiere on December 13, 2019. (We know, it's a long wait!) Patty Jenkins will again co-write the script with Geoff Johns, who oversees the DC film universe for Warner Bros.

Here’s what else we know: Wonder Woman 2 will take place “somewhere between 1917 and 2017,” and will likely be set in the United States rather than Europe. Gal Gadot will return as Diana, aka Wonder Woman. Or at least that's what various Warner Bros. execs and Jenkins are saying right now.

Warner Bros. has not yet announced the director, but it better be Patty Jenkins. OR ELSE.

More from BUST

"Wonder Woman" - Patty Jenkins Kills It: BUST Review

How "Wonder Woman's" Patty Jenkins Became The First Woman To Direct A Superhero Movie

"Wonder Woman": Armor Vs. Underwear, And Why It Matters

Erika is BUST's digital editorial director. You can follow her on Twitter and Instagram @erikawynn and email her at erikawsmith@bust.com.