Ava DuVernay’s “A Wrinkle In Time” Looks INCREDIBLE And We Are Counting Down The Days Til It Premieres

I first read A Wrinkle In Time when I was in elementary school, and I immediately fell in love with main character Meg Murry because, like her, I was a shy, smart, awkward nerd with three annoying little brothers. And then when I was 12, a film adaptation came out — the 2003 Disney adaptation. I remember sitting down to watch it with said annoying little brothers, my parents, and mountains of popcorn...and I don’t think we even made it through the whole thing, it was that bad. But the shy, smart, awkward preteens of 2017 are in luck, because the first trailer for Ava DuVernay’s adaptation of A Wrinkle in Time is here, and it looks INCREDIBLE.

I’ll pause and let you watch it.

Let’s list some of the great things here:

Meg looking like she hates gym class, #relatable.



Chris Pine and Gugu Mbatha-Raw’s beautiful faces.



The #aesthetic.



Storm Reid looks like the perfect Meg Murry - those glasses!



OPRAH SOUNDS SO COOL. And HER COSTUME.



MINDY KALING HI. ALSO THAT COSTUME TOO.



“Be a warrior.” “I’ll try.”

HI REESE.



MRS. WHICH, MRS. WHATSIT, AND MRS. WHO IN A FIELD.

The glimpse of the creepy families of Camazotz. This planet was terrifying in the book and looks to be even more terrifying on screen.

Now, of course, this is just a trailer, and there’s a lot more info still to come. But I, for one, am counting down the days until A Wrinkle In Time comes out on March 9, 2018, plus placing my hold on the book at the library now. It’s 235 days, btw. Get a countdown app now.

