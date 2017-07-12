The Black Women Of Marvel's "Black Panther" Are Slaying The Scene

Marvel Comics’ Black Panther is not only historic as a comic book for featuring the first black superhero, it’s also making its mark on history with the upcoming film version, out on February 16, 2018. Even though Marvel has cranked out seventeen film installments of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Black Panther is the first major superhero film to star a black actor, Chadwick Boseman, who plays T’Challa (aka Black Panther), the king of the fictional African country Wakanda. It’s produced by a black executive producer, Kevin Feige, has two black screenwriters, Joe Robert Cole and Ryan Coogler, and a black director, Coogler is also the director. And you better believe that we’re hyped the fuck up for the film - and we're super excited about the women.

They’ve got Academy Award-nominee, Golden Globe-winner, and American Horror Story-badass Angela Bassett as Ramonda, mother of T’Challa and former queen. 12 Years a Slave Oscar-winner Lupita Nyong’o plays Nakia, Wakanda’s undercover operative and T’Challa’s former lover. Danai Gurira (who slays as Michonne in The Walking Dead) also slays in Black Panther as Okoye, the head of the Dora Milaje - an all-female special soldiers unit (hell yeah) that protects the kingdom. And 23-year-old newcomer Letitia Wright, known for her breakout hit Urban Hymn, plays T’Challa’s younger sister, Shuri, the princess of Wakanda who designs new technology for the country. “The one thing I will say about all the female characters in this movie is that they are very strong,” Boseman told Entertainment Weekly. It’s a very matriarchal society.”

As for the male characters, they’re dope AF, too. The film stars Michael B. Jordan (of Creed) and Avengers’ Andy Serkis as its villains. Sherlock Holmes' and The Hobbit’s Martin Freeman plays a key member of the Joint Counter Terrorism Center. Get Out star Daniel Kaluuya is T’Challa’s BFF. And the always-wise Forest Whitaker is Wakanda’s advisor and shaman.

We’re not at the Oscars anymore, y’all - black men and women (!) are getting the representation and roles they deserve, both in front of and behind the screen. More of this, please!

Check out Black Panther's bomb female stars in the photos Entertainment Weekly just released, then watch the trailer at the bottom and prepare to have your mind blown.

Photos: (Header) Screenshot from Marvel's Black Panther trailer - Letitia Wright as Shuri; Entertainment Weekly

More From BUST

Rihanna And Lupita Nyong'o Will Star In Meme-Inspired Heist Film, Directed By Ava DuVernay

From Xena To Wonder Woman: The Physics Of Female Fighters

Jessica Williams Lights Up The Latest Episode Of BUST's "Poptarts" Podcast

Hannah Rose, historically just Hannah, naturally tried to change her name upon moving to NYC from Austin, Texas (but keeps forgetting). Originally from North Katy, Texas - the wrong side of the tracks. Will defend Kanye until the day she dies. Batshit crazy. Overall bae.