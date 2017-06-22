Quantcast

"The Big Sick" Turns A Real Love Story Into A Captivating Movie: BUST Review

Details
IN Movies

bigsick

Fans know Kumail Nanjiani as one of the stars of Silicon Valley, a frequent scene-stealer in Portlandia, and a standup comic - but the Big Sick, which Nanjiani both co-wrote and starred in, shows a new side to the comedian. (Which is not to say the film isn’t funny, because it definitely is.) Nanjiani co-wrote the Big Sick with his wife Emily V. Gordon, a journalist (and former BUST contributor!), TV writer, and author of SuperYou: Release Your Inner Superhero. The film, directed by Michael Showalter, is based on Kumail and Emily’s own, real-ilfe love story. Nanjiani, of course, plays himself; Gordon is played wonderfully by Zoe Kazan.

When the film begins, Kumail and Emily are quickly falling for each other, even though Kumail doesn't exactly have his life together: he's struggling to make it as a comedian and working as an Uber driver. He keeps his comedy career a secret from his devout Muslim, Pakistani parents (Anupam Kher and Zenobia Shroff), who are trying to arrange a marriage for him - something he’s passively pretending to go along with. Emily, for her part, is dating again after a divorce - something she keeps a secret from Kumail for far longer than she should. While the couple's chemistry is undeniable, as time goes on, they bicker more and more often over their secrets and differences, until it all falls apart in a final blowup fight after Emily finds out Kumail hasn’t told his family about her. And then, soon after the breakup, Emily is put into a medically induced coma thanks to a mysterious illness - and Kumail decides to stay by her side.

Much of the film focuses on Kumail’s developing relationship with Emily’s parents (played by Holly Hunter and Ray Romano) as they wait for Emily to come out of her coma; at first, knowing about the breakup, they’re reluctant to let him be involved in Emily's care. But as the three of them spend countless hours at the hospital, they grow closer. All three characters are running on the highest levels of anxiety possible, which makes for both hilarious moments - including an incredible response from Kumail when Emily’s parents ask him about 9/11 - but also tearjerking ones. As Kumail decides to stay by Emily’s side, he also finds the courage to tell his own family about his relationship with her - and his comedy career, and that he's not a practicing Muslim. In fact, more than a love story, this is a story about Kumail’s relationship with two sets of parents, his own and Emily’s - and both are full of conflicts that range from hilarious to frustrating to incredibly sweet.

For a romantic comedy - or romantic dramedy - the female lead is absent for a large part of the film. Because, well, she’s in a coma. Though I have no idea how this story could get told with Emily conscious, I missed her character’s presence when she wasn't there. When she’s conscious, she has some of the smartest, funniest, wittiest lines in the film - my favorite is when, on an early date with Kumail, he shows her a B horror movie and she observes that she loves it when men test her on her taste in film. Luckily, her absence is partially made up for by Aidy Bryant in a standout supporting role as Kumail’s friend and fellow comedian. (Put Aidy Bryant in more movies, please!)

When Emily’s illness is finally diagnosed and she comes out of her coma, we see a new kind of conflict unfold. Things are exactly the same for Emily as the moment she went into the coma, even though everything has changed for Kumail. Which means that while Kumail is ready to spend the rest of his life with Emily, she wants absolutely nothing to do with him. This is a romantic comedy, though, so you know this is going to change. The film ends, however, not with a wedding or with the pair writing this movie together, but on an ambiguous, hopeful note - letting you know that though there’s a long journey ahead, these two are going to be okay.

More from BUST

"Silicon Valley's" Kumail Nanjiani Loves Women Mentors And Female Comedians: BUST Interview

5 Ways To Embrace Your Inner Superhero - Without Wearing A Cape

Emily V. Gordon On Making Her First Feature Film, "The Big Sick": BUST Interview

 

Erika is BUST's digital editorial director. You can follow her on Twitter and Instagram @erikawynn and email her at erikawsmith@bust.com.

Tags: the Big Sick , movies , movie reviews , Emily V. Gordon , Kumail Nanjiani , Michael Showalter , Zoe Kazan
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Search

Trending on BUST

Bikini Kill in 1991

7 Riot Grrrl Songs To Inspire Millennial Women

22 copy copy copy

The Woman Who Inspired Katy Perry's "Bon Appetit" Cannibal Aesthetic

Screen Shot 2017 06 19 at 12.28.54 PM

Beyoncé's Bey-Beys Are Here

bordo

"The Destruction of Hillary Clinton" Is A Painfully Satisfying Explanation: BUST Review

katyperry

A Guide To Cultural Appropriation Vs. Appreciation

jennifergrey

16 Jennifer Grey Gifs For Your Every Mood

Screen Shot 2017 06 16 at 12.42.31 PM

#WhatWomenWantIn4Words Proves Men Are Actually Clueless

nymag

Bill Cosby's Sexual Assault Verdict Is Exactly Why Women Don't Report Rape

JohnYokoImagineCredit

Yoko Ono Will Finally Get A Co-Writing Credit For John Lennon's "Imagine"

1497830560 charleena lyles

A Pregnant Black Mom Named Charleena Lyles Called The Police For Help. Then, They Shot Her

Upcoming Events

LCD SOUNDSYSTEM
Thu Jun 22 @ 7:00PM - 12:00AM
LCD SOUNDSYSTEM
Fri Jun 23 @ 7:00PM - 12:00AM
Writing On It All
Sat Jun 24 @ 1:00PM - 04:00PM
LCD SOUNDSYSTEM
Sat Jun 24 @ 7:00PM - 12:00AM
Get Ur Freak On, a celebration of Missy Elliott feat. Junglepussy with Latasha Alcindor: New York City
Sun Jul 02 @ 8:00PM - 11:00PM
View Full Calendar