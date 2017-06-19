16 Jennifer Grey Gifs For Your Every Mood

Quantcast

June has us feeling end-of-school and summer vacation vibes, so we turn to vintage Jennifer Grey as muse. From adorably innocent to calculating and ruthless, the moods of Baby Houseman & Jeanie Bueller can be applied to summer joy and angst. Here are some gifs to use in some likely summer scenarios, so that you too can have the time of your life.

When someone reminds you it’s only Monday

Jennifer Grey

Out with your girl and dude in the corner is being a creeper.

Jennifer Grey

After that kale salad successfully works its way through your system.

Dirty Dancing

Feigning interest on a Tinder date.

Tinder

Or not feigning at all.

Jennifer Grey

Watching an interview with Donald Trump Jr.

Jennifer Grey

Pretending you don’t know that you look cute AF.

Jennifer Grey

And then not hiding it at all.

Jennifer Grey

Watching an interview with Eric Trump.

Jennifer Grey

Besties suggest an adult ladytrip to Disney.

Jennifer Grey

When he sucks at foreplay.

Jennifer Grey

But those abs, tho....

Jennifer Grey

Accidentally turning on Fox News and then you can’t get the channel to change.

Jennifer Grey

There are two of you but only one tater tot remaining.

Jennifer Grey

Getting mansplained.

Jennifer Grey

Conversations with your dog.

Jennifer Grey

Top photo: Ferris Bueller's Day Off

More from BUST

30 Years Of Abortion In Film, From "Dirty Dancing" To "Obvious Child"

"Dirty Dancing" Style Guide

20 Feminist Gifs That Totally Speak The Truth

 

Melanie LaForce is a writer and social psychologist living in Logan Square, Chicago. She writes for several publications and is currently developing her first book. Follow her at melanielaforce.com and on Twitter and Instagram @rileycoyote.

 
Tags: Jennifer Grey , Dirty Dancing , Ferris Bueller's Day Off , gifs
