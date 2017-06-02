An Interactive, Digital History Of "Wonder Woman"

To celebrate the new movie Wonder Woman, BUST writer Isabel Sophie Dieppa put together an interactive, digital history of our favorite superhero, from the first comic book to today. Check it out:

Isabel Dieppa is a writer and actor. Her interests lie in science, art, and history. Past writing includes interning for the Chicago Field Museum ECCO program, the national theater blog HOWLROUND, music reviews for UR Chicago, and in a former life was a beat reporter for the Indiana Daily Student. She is currently aspiring to be a science and culture writer and debating graduate school. The next big adventure may include digging near Mount Vesuvius, she also loves cats and wants to harness the power of words to save the world.