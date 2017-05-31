Jessica Chastain Calls Out Cannes For The Misrepresentation Of Women

Jessica Chastain finds the representation of female characters at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival “disturbing” TBH, and she isn’t afraid to pop off. During the closing press conference for the festival jury, glittering goddess Chastain (a member of the jury) remarks that, after watching “20 films in 10 days . . . the one thing I really took away from this experience is how the world views women from the female characters that I saw represented, and it was quite disturbing to me, to be honest . . . there are some exceptions.”

Chastain points to equity behind the camera as a necessary step toward accurately representing the autonomous and comprehensive nature of women. According to a recent study by San Diego State University, women made up only seven percent of directors, 13% of writers, and 24% of producers in Hollywood's top 250 films in 2016. “I do hope when we include more female storytellers, we will have more of the women that I recognize in my day-to-day life - ones that are proactive, have their own agencies, don’t just react to the men around them. They have their own point of view,” says Chastain. Preach, bitch.

Helping to bridge this gap is Sofia Coppola who, on May 28, 2017, became the second woman to win Best Director at the Cannes Festival. Her film, The Beguiled, portrays the shakeup at a women’s boarding school after the arrival of an injured Civil War soldier. The film stars Nicole Kidman, Elle Fanning, and Kirsten Dunst, all slay queens in their own rights, and tongue-for-the-gods Colin Farrell (Thanks Broad City for directing us to moment 8:58 of his sex tape). Of the 19 “In Competition” films in the 2017 Cannes Festival, Coppola was one of only three female directors, alongside Naomi Kawase and Lynne Ramsay; the first woman to win Best Director at Cannes was Yuliya Solntseva . . . in 1961 - 56 years, about damn time.

Top photo: Screenshot

