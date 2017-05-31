Quantcast

Jessica Chastain Calls Out Cannes For The Misrepresentation Of Women

Details
IN Movies

JessicaChastainRealScreenshot

Jessica Chastain finds the representation of female characters at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival “disturbing” TBH, and she isn’t afraid to pop off. During the closing press conference for the festival jury, glittering goddess Chastain (a member of the jury) remarks that, after watching “20 films in 10 days . . . the one thing I really took away from this experience is how the world views women from the female characters that I saw represented, and it was quite disturbing to me, to be honest . . . there are some exceptions.”

Chastain points to equity behind the camera as a necessary step toward accurately representing the autonomous and comprehensive nature of women. According to a recent study by San Diego State University, women made up only seven percent of directors, 13% of writers, and 24% of producers in Hollywood's top 250 films in 2016. “I do hope when we include more female storytellers, we will have more of the women that I recognize in my day-to-day life - ones that are proactive, have their own agencies, don’t just react to the men around them. They have their own point of view,” says Chastain. Preach, bitch.

Helping to bridge this gap is Sofia Coppola who, on May 28, 2017, became the second woman to win Best Director at the Cannes Festival. Her film, The Beguiled, portrays the shakeup at a women’s boarding school after the arrival of an injured Civil War soldier. The film stars Nicole Kidman, Elle Fanning, and Kirsten Dunst, all slay queens in their own rights, and tongue-for-the-gods Colin Farrell (Thanks Broad City for directing us to moment 8:58 of his sex tape). Of the 19 “In Competition” films in the 2017 Cannes Festival, Coppola was one of only three female directors, alongside Naomi Kawase and Lynne Ramsay; the first woman to win Best Director at Cannes was Yuliya Solntseva . . . in 1961 - 56 years, about damn time.

Top photo: Screenshot

More From BUST

The Zookeeper's Wife Is The Story Of A Real WWII Heroine: BUST Review

Jennifer Chastain, Jennifer Lawrence, And Oprah Get Real About The Hollywood Wage Gap

The New York Internation Children's Film Festival Puts Girls And Women In Front Of - And Behind - The Camera 

 

Tags: Jessica Chastain , Cannes Film Festival , women in film , Sofia Coppola
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Search

Trending on BUST

manhood

What We Learn From 100 Portraits Of Men And Their Penises

pithair

One In Four Women Has Stopped Removing Her Armpit Hair

ppdress1

These Teens Made Dresses Out Of Condoms From Planned Parenthood, And We're Obsessed

dylp5y02

Shut Up and Listen Because Heather Matarazzo Turned Princess Diaries’ Fake Show into a Real One

Erez Sabag GORGIALITY Sabina 1

These Stunning Photographs Celebrate The Beauty Of Inclusivity

tramps

"Tramps" Is A Charmingly Lighthearted Rom Com: BUST Review

unusual

Flashback Friday: Amber Tamblyn Before She Painted It Black

DSC2784 Press

Nikka Costa Returns With "Arms Around You": BUST Premiere

footballetc promo npr

football, etc.'s "Corner" Is The Perfect Hazy Summer Album: BUST Review

pgjag

Penelope Gazin Dares You To Embarrass Yourself More: BUST Interview

Upcoming Events

The ROOTS! Announcing 10th Annual Roots Picnic
Sat Jun 03 @12:00AM
Writing On It All
Sat Jun 03 @ 1:00PM - 04:00PM
Queernucopia
Thu Jun 15 @ 9:30PM -
View Full Calendar