Quantcast

Ilana Glazer, Kate McKinnon, And Zoe Kravitz Star In 'Rough Night,' A Women-Led Black Comedy

Details
IN Movies
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.

rough_night_copy.jpg

The first trailer for Rough Night — starring Broad City's Ilana Glazer, Saturday Night Live's Kate McKinnon, Zoe Kravitz, Scarlett Johansson, and Jillian Bell — flips the girl's weekend comedy on its head. Directed by Lucia Aniello and co-written by Aniello and Broad City's Paul W. Downs, Rough Night follows its all-star cast to Johansson's Miami bachelorette party. They take shots, they do coke, they check out the local "babes." They bring a male stripper to the house and, in the words of Bell, are "swimmin' in dick."

Until the stripper dies, sending the women on an odyssey that includes hiding the evidence, sex swings, guns, and jet-skis. 

But Aniello told BuzzFeed that more than anything, "It's a movie about friendships. It was really more about honing in on our experience of having friendships from high school and college that have evolved and maybe gotten a little distant. What does it feel like when you reconnect with those people? Are people excited to be reunited? Are they resentful? What is that experience like?"

Rough Night is in theaters June 16th. 

Top photo: Sony Pictures

More from BUST

Atlanta's Zazie Beetz On Going From Waitress To TV Star, And Her New Movie 'Wolves': BUST Interview

In 'The Last Laugh,' Ferne Pearlstein Explores Comedy Taboos: BUST Interview

The New York International Children's Film Festival Puts Girls and Women In Front Of—And Behind—The Camera 

 

 

Tags: rough night , ilana glazer , kate mckinnon , zoe kravitz , jillian bell , scarlett johansson , paul w. downs , broad city
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Search

Trending on BUST

Screen Shot 2017 03 07 at 2.55.20 pm

This 'Fearless Girl' Sculpture Suddenly Appeared On Wall Street Today. Here's Why.

SNL

SNL's Male Feminist Skit Is Way Too Real

Day Without A Woman

Can't Take Off Work? 7 Actions For "A Day Without A Woman"

dariahed

In Honor of Daria's 20th Anniversary, Here Are 24 Times The Show Got Us

tuesday

Women-Owned Businesses To Support Every Day

IfHillaryHad Profile1

'Alt-POTUS 45' Imagines A World Where Hillary Clinton Won: BUST Interview

10271921 ori

Jane Fonda Shares That She's A Rape Survivor In Interview With Brie Larson

IMG BTMEH Fantastic

9 Snarky, Sweary Cross-Stiches You'll Want To Hang In Your Home

First Aid Kit Photo1 credit Nirrimi Firebrace

First Aid Kit Fights Rape Culture In New Song "You Are The Problem Here": BUST Premiere

Screen Shot 2017 03 06 at 12.43.25 PM

Trump Advisor Roger Stone Has Twitter Meltdown And Calls Woman A 'Stupid Ignorant Ugly Bitch'

Upcoming Events

MARFA MYTHS 2017
Thu Mar 09 @12:00AM - 11:00PM
'Dirty Panties: The Musical' at House of Yes
Fri Mar 10 @ 8:00PM -
Dirty Panties: The Musical at House of Yes
Fri Mar 10 @ 8:00PM -
(Los Angeles) Las Fotos Project at Viva La Muxer
Sat Mar 11 @ 5:00PM - 11:00PM
(Portland) Lindy West Shrill Book Tour
Mon Mar 13 @ 7:30PM -
View Full Calendar