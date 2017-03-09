Ilana Glazer, Kate McKinnon, And Zoe Kravitz Star In 'Rough Night,' A Women-Led Black Comedy

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.

The first trailer for Rough Night — starring Broad City's Ilana Glazer, Saturday Night Live's Kate McKinnon, Zoe Kravitz, Scarlett Johansson, and Jillian Bell — flips the girl's weekend comedy on its head. Directed by Lucia Aniello and co-written by Aniello and Broad City's Paul W. Downs, Rough Night follows its all-star cast to Johansson's Miami bachelorette party. They take shots, they do coke, they check out the local "babes." They bring a male stripper to the house and, in the words of Bell, are "swimmin' in dick."

Until the stripper dies, sending the women on an odyssey that includes hiding the evidence, sex swings, guns, and jet-skis.

But Aniello told BuzzFeed that more than anything, "It's a movie about friendships. It was really more about honing in on our experience of having friendships from high school and college that have evolved and maybe gotten a little distant. What does it feel like when you reconnect with those people? Are people excited to be reunited? Are they resentful? What is that experience like?"

Rough Night is in theaters June 16th.

Top photo: Sony Pictures

More from BUST

Atlanta's Zazie Beetz On Going From Waitress To TV Star, And Her New Movie 'Wolves': BUST Interview

In 'The Last Laugh,' Ferne Pearlstein Explores Comedy Taboos: BUST Interview

The New York International Children's Film Festival Puts Girls and Women In Front Of—And Behind—The Camera