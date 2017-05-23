Rihanna And Lupita Nyong'o Will Star In Meme-Inspired Heist Film, Directed By Ava DuVernay

Quantcast

Forget Kim K, it was this badass picture of Rihanna and Lupita Nyong'o that broke the internet. It went viral on Twitter and Tumblr, starting a tweetstorm about making a heist movie featuring the aforementioned dream team. 

They quickly tweeted back their support of the idea!

With the endorsement of the two stars, it went from joke to full-fledged concept with people asking for Ava Duvernay to direct and Issa Rae to write the script. The two quickly responded and the idea went from dream to joke to the very definition of #sqaudgoals.

Entertainment Weekly reported that after prolonged negotiations at Cannes Film Festival, Netflix got the rights to produce the movie. Reportedly, Issa Rae is already at work on the script and Netflix is making moves to start production in 2018 after DuVernay completes her current project.

Tweets have continued to roll in with ideas. While it is in Rae's hands now, her reps told Vanity Fair that "the original Twitter users who imagined the concept for this film will be credited and included in some form.”

We, at BUST, couldn't be more excited to see how this plays out!

