Please Enjoy These Photos Of The Men Of 'Moonlight' In A Calvin Klein Underwear Campaign

In some perfectly-planned timing, Calvin Klein released an underwear campaign starring the men of Moonlight the day after the movie won Best Picture at the Oscars. The photos feature Mahershala Ali (above), Ashton Sanders, and Trevante Rhodes in various stages of undress, plus 12-year-old Alex Hibbert fully clothed and looking adorable.

“Since the beginning, Calvin Klein’s underwear imagery has always made big statements about masculinity,” Calvin Klein creative director Pieter Mulier said in a statement. “The performances of these actors in Moonlight affected us deeply and made big statements about masculinity in a different way. Somehow we wanted to bring the two together.”

We are very glad they did.

(Saved you a google — Ashton Sanders plays a teenage Chiron in Moonlight, but he is 21 years old in real life.)

And, uh....I’ll let these photos speak for themselves.

Enjoy.

Mahershala Ali

Trevante Rhodes
Ashton Sanders

Ashton Sanders

Alex Hibbert

Alex Hibbert

Mahershala Ali

Mahershala Ali

All photos via Calvin Klein

Tags: Moonlight , Calvin Klein , thirst post
