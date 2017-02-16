Quantcast

Love Actually Will Be Coming Back, Turtlenecks And All

Details
IN Movies
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.

funny charming octopus

On Wednesday morning, writer and director Richard Curtis cast a bizarre, Christmas-tree shaped beacon of light into our dark, crumbling world: Love Actually is coming back for a sequel. According to Curtis, the film's follow-up comes not as a feature-length movie, but as a short film for this year's Red Nose Day telethon, which raises money for the charity Comic Relief. Beginning in 1988, Red Nose Day achieves mainstream success annually in the U.K.; more recently, NBC has broadcast the telethon to U.S. viewers.

The Love Actually follow-up will star Kiera Knightly, Hugh Grant, Liam Neeson, Colin Firth, Andrew Lincoln, Bill Nighy and Rowan Atkinson, among others. It will air in the United Kingdom on May 24th, 2017 and on May 25th in the United States. 

Our questions: Can Joni Mitchell carry Emma Thompson's character through the mourning process for Harry, aka the late Alan Rickman? Chiwetel Ejiofor doesn't seem to be returning; has Kiera Knightly ended up with Andrew Lincoln instead? Does that make her more cool? Or less cool? With there be enough children in octopus costumes to ease the sexual tension between Hugh Grant and everyone he's ever spoken to? Both Olivia Olson and Thomas Sangster are reprising their roles as childhood sweethearts; has adulthood brought them the same romantic disillusionment as their elder counterparts? Is Sangster too bro to chase ladies through airports now? Is he in a frat? 

For both lovers and haters of Love Actually–and there are many of both–Curtis' short promises a brief respite from our nostalgia for simpler times.

Top photo: "Love Actually"

More from BUST:

American Horror Story Will Force Us To Relive The Nightmare That Was The 2016 General Election

Vogue Uses Yellowface To Prove Once Again They Don't Understand Diversity

9 Pieces Of Netlfix News That Have Us Putting Binge-Watching On The Calendar

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tags: Love Actually , movies , Red Nose Day , Comic Relief , charity , short films , Hugh Grant , Colin Firth , Kiera Knightly
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Search

Trending on BUST

Screen Shot 2016 12 15 at 6.50.47 PM

4 Things Men Need To Do Before They Call Themselves Feminists

scarjo ghost in shell

Hey, Scarlett Johansson — If You’re Choosing ‘Feminism Over Race,’ You’re Doing Feminism Wrong

16 10 smack 207 MoGeo crop bw33 BC3311

Celebrate Valentine's Day With These 12 Photos of Raw, Real Love

13 kimmy schmidt.w1200.h630

Titus Recreating Beyoncé’s ‘Lemonade’ In The New ‘Kimmy Schmidt’ Trailer Is The Only Valentine We Need

25861802472 250182a6b6 b 1

Hillary Clinton Suggests A New Job For Michael Flynn

Valentine's Tree

This Anti-Semitic Valentine's Day Card Was Given Out On A Michigan College Campus

Ivanka Trump shoes and accessories collection 2012

The White House Is Now One Giant Infomercial For Ivanka Trump Products

vogue karliekloss01

Vogue Uses Yellowface To Prove Once Again They Don't Understand Diversity

Screen Shot 2017 02 15 at 1.45.10 pm

New Poll Shows An Unnamed "Democrat" Would Beat Trump in 2020. But A Named Woman Wouldn’t.

anigif enhanced buzz 13301 1422878212 6 preview

3 Galentine's Day Coloring Pages To Give To Your Besties

Upcoming Events

'Not Show Business' Improv Show
Fri Feb 17 @ 7:10PM -
Truly Madly Deeply Alternative Valentine's Day Benefiting RAINN
Fri Feb 17 @10:00PM - 02:00AM
New York: Beth B Voyeur Installation
Sat Feb 18 @12:00AM - 11:00PM
New York: Beth B Voyeur Installation
Sun Feb 19 @12:00AM - 11:00PM
New York: Beth B Voyeur Installation
Mon Feb 20 @12:00AM - 11:00PM
View Full Calendar