Quantcast

'A United Kingdom' Is A Gorgeous Love Story With Political Subtext: BUST Review

Details
IN Movies
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.

kingdom

 

A United Kingdom 
Directed by Amma Asante
 Out February 17
4 out of 5 boobs

A United Kingdom is, at its heart, a gorgeous love story about a two people from radically different worlds. But like director Amma Asante’s previous film, Belle, it’s packed with political subtext that’s all too relevant to today’s world. Seretse Khama (David Oyelowo) is a law student in London when he meets Ruth Williams (Rosamund Pike) at a dance; they’re instantly smitten, but there’s much more working against them than just the everyday racism of the 1940s. After a charming whirlwind romance, Seretse tearfully tells Ruth he’s done with his studies and must return home to the country now known as Botswana, where he will be king. When Seretse brings home a white bride, it becomes an international incident that threatens the future of his leadership and his tribe itself.

Oyelowo and Pike are perfect together, conveying a deep well of love buoyed by joy and fierce loyalty. The supporting cast is equally great, with standout performances from Terry Pheto as Seretse’s sister Naledi, Downton Abbey’s Laura Carmichael as Ruth’s sister Muriel, and Jack Davenport as a U.K. diplomat. Based on a true story, A United Kingdom is a welcome entry into the genre of romantic historical dramas made for intelligent adult audiences.

By Jenni Miller

Rosamund Pike, Madison Manowe, and David Oyelowo Pictured Above. Image courtesy of Stanislav Honzik. © 2016 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation

More from BUST

Hey, Scarlett Johansson — If You’re Choosing ‘Feminism Over Race,’ You’re Doing Feminism Wrong

This 18th Century Tax Proposal Targeted 27-Year-Old 'Spinsters' And Their Cats

Sexual Harassment In The Workforce And The Reference Problem

 

Tags: A United Kingdom , movie , film , review
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Search

Trending on BUST

Screen Shot 2016 12 15 at 6.50.47 PM

4 Things Men Need To Do Before They Call Themselves Feminists

16 10 smack 207 MoGeo crop bw33 BC3311

Celebrate Valentine's Day With These 12 Photos of Raw, Real Love

13 kimmy schmidt.w1200.h630

Titus Recreating Beyoncé’s ‘Lemonade’ In The New ‘Kimmy Schmidt’ Trailer Is The Only Valentine We Need

25861802472 250182a6b6 b 1

Hillary Clinton Suggests A New Job For Michael Flynn

Valentine's Tree

This Anti-Semitic Valentine's Day Card Was Given Out On A Michigan College Campus

vogue karliekloss01

Vogue Uses Yellowface To Prove Once Again They Don't Understand Diversity

Screen Shot 2017 02 15 at 1.45.10 pm

New Poll Shows An Unnamed "Democrat" Would Beat Trump in 2020. But A Named Woman Wouldn’t.

anigif enhanced buzz 13301 1422878212 6 preview

3 Galentine's Day Coloring Pages To Give To Your Besties

Kill Bill thang

Two Female Assassins Brandishing Poison Needles' Killed Kim Jong-Un's Half Brother

lesdogg

Leslie Jones, Why You Gotta Tease Like That?

Upcoming Events

'Not Show Business' Improv Show
Fri Feb 17 @ 7:10PM -
Truly Madly Deeply Alternative Valentine's Day Benefiting RAINN
Fri Feb 17 @10:00PM - 02:00AM
New York: Beth B Voyeur Installation
Sat Feb 18 @12:00AM - 11:00PM
New York: Beth B Voyeur Installation
Sun Feb 19 @12:00AM - 11:00PM
New York: Beth B Voyeur Installation
Mon Feb 20 @12:00AM - 11:00PM
View Full Calendar