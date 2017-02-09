Quantcast

Hey, Scarlett Johansson — If You’re Choosing ‘Feminism Over Race,’ You’re Doing Feminism Wrong

Details
IN Movies
scarjo ghost in shell

When Scarlett Johansson was announced as the lead for the live-action version of the popular Japanese manga The Ghost In The Shell last year, we were not happy — and we weren’t alone. Margaret Cho started #whitewashedOUT hashtag to discuss the problems with casting white actors to play Asian characters (a discussion that continued with Tilda Swinton’s casting Doctor Strange); Asian actresses including Constance Wu and Ming-Na Wen spoke out in interviews and on panels; and fans of the original manga and anti-racism advocates criticized the decision heavily on social media.

Director Rupert Sanders and producer Steven Paul (both white, obvs) defended their decision. Sanders said that ScarJo was chosen for her innate “cyberpunk ethic” that no other actresses have (hey, Sanders: even if that's true, costumes exist). Paul said that the casting was okay because “There's Japanese in it. There's Chinese in it. There's English in it. There's Americans in it” (OK, but the lead roles are almost all played by white actors). But ScarJo has stayed silent.

Until now.

In a recent interview with Marie Claire, Johansson finally talked about her role in Ghost in the Shell, saying that “diversity is important” but that she took the role because it’s important to have female leads in franchises.

Many headlines are framing this as choosing feminism over race:

 

buzzfeed copy

i-d

And while Johansson didn’t use those exact words, that’s exactly what she’s saying:

"I certainly would never presume to play another race of a person. Diversity is important in Hollywood, and I would never want to feel like I was playing a character that was offensive. Also, having a franchise with a female protagonist driving it is such a rare opportunity. Certainly, I feel the enormous pressure of that — the weight of such a big property on my shoulders."

OK, let’s break this down.

"I certainly would never presume to play another race of a person." But you did.

“Diversity is important in Hollywood." Yes. That means roles for Asian characters should go to Asian actors.

“..and I would never want to feel like I was playing a character that was offensive.“ Uh, but you are.

“Also, having a franchise with a female protagonist driving it is such a rare opportunity.”  The Hunger Games, Divergent, Twilight....what do these have in common? Oh yeah, they’re all film franchises led by white women. Do you know what doesn't exist? Film franchises led by Asian actresses. Hell, we there aren't enough any movies of any kind starring any actresses of color.

“Certainly, I feel the enormous pressure of that—the weight of such a big property on my shoulders." Sure, Jan.

Sure, Jan

Incidentally, the next quote in the Marie Claire excerpt is about how ScarJo is the highest-grossing actress of all time. Hmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm.

Hey, Scarlett: If your feminism means that you, as a white woman, feel entitled to profit off an opportunity that should have gone to an Asian woman, you seriously need to work on your feminism.

And that’s true for everyone (including us!): if your feminism puts white women over women of color, you need to work on your feminism.

In the words of Flavia Dzodan, My feminism will be intersectional or it will be bullshit.

Maybe read some Kimberlé Crenshaw, or some Audre Lorde, k? Here are a few quotes to get you started:

4516d29b2c27ec0f50439c8e81c7b571 copy

quote i am not free while any woman is unfree even when her shackles are very different from audre lorde 44 30 36

Or hell, just look at Twitter:

twitter@weimingkam

Top photo: Ghost in the Shell

Tags: Scarlett Johansson , Ghost in the Shell , whitewashing , casting , movies
