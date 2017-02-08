A Badass Little Girl Is The Real Star Of Marvel's New 'Logan' Movie

Marvel has made the last of the three Wolverine solo films. Set in what seems to be a post-apocalyptic future, Logan is much older and beginning to deteriorate. While taking care of the — now fragile and old — Professor X, Logan (aka Wolverine) comes across a young and powerful mutant girl in a world where many mutants have died off and the X-Men have disbanded.

The trailer shows Logan, while visibly older, returning to his fierce Wolverine state to protect the young mutant girl. We also get a glimpse at the sheer badass power that the little girl possess and why she might be in danger- possessing traits and powers similar to Logan’s.

What’s better than a shirtless and paternal Hugh Jackman? His badass mini-me wrapped up in a preteen girl. Are we seeing a young female Wolverine in the making? We can only hope. Check out the trailer:

Via Youtube/Entertainment Access

Photos via Logan

