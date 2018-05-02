Iowa’s Lawmakers Just Passed The Most Restrictive Abortion Ban In The Country: Link Roundup

Iowa Passes “Heartbeat” Abortion Bill

Early this morning, Iowa’s Senate voted to pass a ban on abortions after a heartbeat is detected, which typically happens in the sixth week of pregnancy—before many people know they're pregnant. Governor Kim Richards has not yet signed the bill. The Des Moines Register reports that Republicans who voted for the bill hope that it goes to the Supreme Court and overturns Roe V. Wade. Read more at the Des Moines Register.

ADVERTISEMENT

Planned Parenthood Sues The Trump Administration

Planned Parenthood is suing the Trump administration over changes to the Federal Opportunity Announcement, a document issued in February by the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Population Affairs. The new document calls for “fertility awareness” such as natural family planning and the rhythm method, and does not mention contraception. Planned Parenthood says that the guidelines put low-income patients at risk. Read more at NPR.

The Handmaid’s Tale Is Renewed For Season 3



In related news, Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale has been renewed for a third season, which by the time it airs may be indistinguishable from real life. Read more at the Hollywood Reporter.

Arizona Teachers Enter The Fifth Day Of A Strike



Arizona teachers are continuing to strike, calling for the restoration of $5 billion in budget cuts to education funding since the recession, as well as raises for teachers and support staff such as classroom aides and bus drivers. Teachers say the hope to return to classrooms tomorrow, if the legislature passes the budget by then. Read more at AZCentral.



Kanye West Says Slavery Was “A Choice”



Yesterday, Kanye West visited the TMZ newsroom and said, "When you hear about slavery for 400 years. For 400 years?! That sounds like a choice,” prompting rebuttals from TMZ staff member Van Lathan, who told him, “Think what you’re doing right now is actually the absence of thought” ; from CNN’s Don Lemon, who said, “I can’t believe I actually need to say this, black and brown people who were enslaved for centuries had absolutely no choice. They weren’t just mentally enslaved, this wasn’t some kind of mind game. They were in real chains”; from DeRay McKesson, who tweeted, “Kanye’s rhetoric continues to fuel the racist right-wing folks who believe that black people are responsible for their oppression”; and from many, many others.



A Third Woman Accuses Tom Brokaw Of Sexual Harassment



A third woman has come forward to accuse Tom Brokaw of sexual harassment. In an essay for the Villager, journalist Mary Reinholz described how Brokaw repeatedly “hit on” her, and then kissed her without her consent and “made a pass at” her after helping her with an investigative piece in the 1960s. Reinholz writes that she decided to come forward in response to Brokaw’s claims that the other accusations against him are grudge-motivated: “Why would the two women lie?” Reinholz writes. Read more at the Villager.

Free Download: A Feminist Guide to the Resistance

Don't give up the fight! Featuring inspiring interviews with resistance leaders; how-tos on community organizing, running for office, and much, more. Plus, get the latest from BUST. Download

published May 2, 2018

top photo: Hulu/the Handmaid's Tale

More from BUST

"The Handmaid's Tale's" Samira Wiley On Her Wife, Her Wedding, And Being Out And Proud In Trump's America

Activists Explain Why Abortion Is A Human Right

These Artists Show Us A Terrifying World Without Reproductive Health Access



Erika W. Smith is BUST's digital editorial director. You can follow her on Twitter and Instagram @erikawynn and email her at erikawsmith@bust.com.