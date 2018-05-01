Ashley Judd Sues Harvey Weinstein For Damaging Her Career: Link Roundup

Ashley Judd Sues Harvey Weinstein

Ashley Judd was one of the first actresses to come forward about Harvey Weinstein’s sexual harassment last fall. Yesterday, Judd filed a lawsuit against the producer, who she says blocked her from getting movie roles. “My career was damaged because I rebuffed Mr. Weinstein’s sexual advances. I know it for a fact,” she told ABC News. Read the full story at ABC News.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chicago Charter Schools Are Reportedly “Dehumanizing” Students

NPR ran a story earlier this month about the Noble Network of Charter Schools, a collective of Chicago schools that allegedly does not let students go to the bathroom—leaving students to bleed through their clothing when having their periods—and gives “demerits” when students slouch or wear colors in their hair. Many students, alumni, and teachers are now speaking out about the “dehumanizing” conditions. Read NPR’s coverage.

In Honor of May Day, Protestors Demand Better Labor Conditions

Happy May Day! May 1 has a history of protests for workers’ rights dating back to the late 1800s. Today, in a direct response to the Trump administration’s positions and discrimination, campaigners worldwide are speaking up about unfair labor conditions, and specifically demanding better for our country’s immigrant community. Read more in the Chicago Tribune, and check out a history of the holiday on CNN.

Mean Girls Snags a Tony Nomination

It’s Tony season, and not only is Mean Girls up for Best Musical, but director Casey Nicholaw and stars Taylor Louderman and Ashley Park were honored with nominations, too. Check out the full list of noms on Playbill, and get ready for the ceremony on June 10—it’ll be fetch AF.

High School Bracotter Pens Essay On Gendered Discrimination

Free Download: A Feminist Guide to the Resistance

Don't give up the fight! Featuring inspiring interviews with resistance leaders; how-tos on community organizing, running for office, and much, more. Plus, get the latest from BUST. Download

We recently covered the bracott in Florida that resulted after a high school student was told to put Band-Aids over her nipples and jump up and down in front of her school’s administrators. Yesterday, Lizzy Martinez—the student who led the rally—wrote an op-ed published by the ACLU. “As a student, nothing is more distracting to my ability to learn than being pulled out of class and made to feel ashamed about my own chest,” Martinez wrote. Read her whole piece at ACLU.org.

Claire Foy Will Receive A Fair Salary After Backlash

When it was revealed that Claire Foy, who starred in Netflix’s The Crown, earned less than her male co-star, Matt Smith, many called out the show’s producers for sexism—though they claimed Smith’s higher wages were because of his Doctor Who fame. Now, though, The Guardian reports that Foy will be receiving £200,000 (about $274,000) in compensation.

This article was published May 1, 2018

top photo: Mingle MediaTV/Wikimedia Commons

More from BUST

Salma Hayek On Harvey Weinstein: "I Don't Think He Hated Anything More Than The Word No"

The "Silence Breakers" Are Time's Person of the Year

Men, Stop Sharing Your Trash Opinions About Sexual Harassment And Assault

Lydia Wang is a writer, pug enthusiast, and hopeless romantic. She lives in New York, writes for BUST, and overshares on Twitter: @lydiaetc.