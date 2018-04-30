Quantcast
Time’s Up Calls For The Music Industry To #MuteRKelly: Link Roundup

Down with the “Pied Piper”

The Time's Up movement is calling for R. Kelly to be muted and his concert scheduled for May 11th at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex to be canceled. A call to action was reposted by several women including Ava DuVernay, Shonda Rhimes, Constance Wu, Amber Tamblyn, Robin Thede, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, and Insecure’s Amanda Seales, after years of sexual assault allegations. Read more at Vulture.

Twin Peaks’ Pamela Gidley Dies at 52

Time reports that actress Pamela Gidley, who starred in “Fire Walk With Me,” the Twin Peaks prequel, died in her home on Monday, April 16th. 

A Look Back At Our Bodies, Ourselves

After Our Bodies, Ourselves ninth edition is published, the book will no longer be updated. The groundbreaking book was originally conceived as a feminist booklet titled “Women and Their Bodies: a Course." Read more at New York Times.

Gender Bias At The Boston Marathon

Jessica Chichester was the 5th women to cross the finish line at the Boston Marathon, and if she were a man she would have won $15,000. The marathon makes women qualify for the elite women’s start (EWS) to be eligible for any prize money, and this year only 46 were accepted. However, no such rule exists for men, so 16,587 men were eligible for prize money. Read more at BuzzFeed.

Abortion Decriminalized on the Isle of Man

The Isle of Man is decriminalizing abortion, making abortions "available up to 14 weeks on request, up to 24 weeks in cases of fetal anomaly or serious social reasons, and after 24 weeks in rare circumstances where the life of the mother or baby is at risk," according to the Independent. Former GP Alex Allinson, who supports decriminalizing abortion, said, "This is the first move to break down some of the stigma about abortion, to try to get rid of the shame some women feel.” Read more at the Independent.

16-Year-Old Girl Accuses LAPD Office of Sexual Assault

LAPD officer Robert Cain, 31, is accused of sexually abusing a 16-year-old girl,  identified as Jane B. Q. Doe. Cain allegedly supervised Jane B. Q. Doe in a police cadet program, sexually abused her, and gave her an abortion pill when he suspected she was pregnant. Cain, who was previously jailed on weapons convictions, is awaiting a preliminary hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court. Read more at NBC Bay Area.

Seattle Moves to Vacate Marijuana Convictions

Washington state legalized recreational marijuana use in 2012, and now they are moving to release people who were convicted and charged with marijuana possession over the few decades. “Vacating charges for misdemeanor marijuana possession is a necessary step to correct the injustices of what was a failed war on drugs, which disproportionately affected communities of color in Seattle,” said Mayor Jenny Durkan (D). Read more at Essence.

top photo: Nicholas Ballasy/Wikimedia Commons 

published April 30, 2018

Byshera Williams is an English Major at Drexel University. She is an associate editor at The Smart Set. You can email her at bysherawilliams@yahoo.com
