Bill Cosby Is Found Guilty, Faces Up To 30 Years In Prison: Link Roundup

Decades Later, Bill Cosby Is Found Guilty

After facing decades of sexual assault allegations from over 50 women, actor-comedian Bill Cosby was finally found guilty on three charges of aggravated indecent assault this Thursday. The charges carry a maximum collective sentence of 30 years, although many speculate that he will serve less. The verdict, celebrated by women across the nation, is the first in the wake of the #MeToo movement, and it sends a powerful message to the abusers who have yet to face trial. Read the full story at The New York Times.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kellis Accuses Nas Of Domestic Violence: “At Seven Months Pregnant, I Was Terrified”

R&B singer Kellis recently accused her former husband, Nas, of domestic violence in a video interview with Hollywood Unlocked. “We would fight,” she said. “I never just sat there … Did he hit me? M-hmm [nods]. Did I hit him back? M-hmm [nods]. He would black out—he would drink way too much…a lot of stuff, he may not remember. We would have, literally, the worst night ever, and we would wake up the next day, and it’s like it never happened.” Read her full story at The Guardian.

Two Women Have Accused NBC Anchor Tom Brokaw Of Sexual Harassment

This Thursday, The Huffington Post reported that two women accused the famed NBC news anchor Tom Brokaw of sexual harassment while they worked at NBC. One of the accusers is Linda Vester, a former NBC anchor who claimed that Brokaw visited her hotel room uninvited and made unwanted sexual advances. The other woman chose to remain anonymous, but claimed that Brokaw inappropriately touched her chest while she worked as a production assistant. Both women, fearing for their careers, did not report the alleged incidents when they occurred, but have come forward in the wake of the #MeToo movement. Read more at The Huffington Post.

Ann Curry Claims She Reported Matt Lauer For Sexual Misconduct—In 2012

Former Today anchor Ann Curry claims she approached NBC management back in 2012 to report Matt Lauer for sexual misconduct, after another female staffer approached Curry to share her story of physical harassment. Curry says that no action was taken against Lauer as a result of the report. Although he has since been fired from Today following high-profile allegations last November, Lauer continues to deny any wrongdoing. Read more at People.

District Attorney Appoints New Prosecutor In Harvey Weinstein Case

Manhattan district attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. recently appointed Joan Illuzzi as a new prosecutor in the Harvey Weinstein sexual assault case. Illuzzi has experience in high-profile assault cases—she led the investigation into Dominique Strauss-Kahn’s alleged sexual assault—and is expected to bring renewed vigor to an investigation that many have criticized as lacking. Read more at The New York Times.

Virginia Governor Mandates Free Pads And Tampons For Female Prisoners

Free Download: A Feminist Guide to the Resistance

Don't give up the fight! Featuring inspiring interviews with resistance leaders; how-tos on community organizing, running for office, and much, more. Plus, get the latest from BUST. Download

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam recently signed House Bill 83, which will require jails and prisons to supply free menstrual hygiene products. You go, Ralph Northam. Read more at CBS19.

After Janelle Monae Came Out As Pansexual, The Internet Had To Find Out What That Meant

After the musician-actress Janelle Monae came out as pansexual in an interview with Rolling Stone, the online version of the Merriam Webster dictionary saw a drastic spike in searches for “pansexual”—so drastic, in fact, that it became their most-searched word of the day.

For anyone who isn’t sure, here’s what Merriam Webster wants you to know: they define pansexual as “of, relating to, or characterized by sexual desire or attraction that is not limited to people of a particular gender identity or sexual orientation.” Learn more at The Huffington Post.

Instagram, @janellemonae

This article was posted on April 27, 2018.

top photo: The World Affairs Council of Philadelphia via Wikimedia Commons

More from BUST

A Bill Cosby Juror Victim-Blamed Andrea Constand For Her Crop Top

Bill Cosby's Sexual Assault Verdict Is Exactly Why Women Don't Report Rape

The Weinstein Effect: Amazon And Screen Junkies Executives Also Drawn Into Sexual Harassment Scandal

Victoria Albert is a Boston-born graduate journalism student. She covers reproductive justice, health policy, and feminism, and has written for In These Times and Alternet. She tweets at @victoria_alb3.