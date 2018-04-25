Quantcast
Maxine Waters Tells Trump, “Just Get Out”: Link Roundup

Maxine Waters Has A Message For Trump

Maxine Waters has had it up to here with the battle to impeach Trump. According to The Hill, when asked if she has any advice for Trump at the recent TIME 100 gala, she said, “Please resign” and, “Just get out.” SHE HAS A POINT. 

The Golden State Killer May Have Finally Been Fund

The Daily Beast reports Joseph James DeAngelo, a suspect in the Golden State Killer case, has been arrested on two counts of murder nearly 40 years after the case began. The news was shared by one of the co-authors of I’ll Be Gone In The Dark, the 2018 book that reawakened the search for the Golden State Killer. Michelle McNamara, the primary author, passed away in 2016 before the book was published.

DACA Is Being Reopened

According to CNN, federal judge John Bates has blocked Trump’s efforts to take down the DACA program, stating that the Department of Homeland Security could not "adequately explain its conclusion that the program was unlawful." He also called the destruction of the program “arbitrary and capricious.” However, the ruling will not take effect for 90 days, so as to give the Trump administration time to make their case again. 

The Muslim Ban Reaches The Supreme Court

NPR reports Trump’s travel ban reached the US Supreme Court on Wednesday. The third version of the ban is pointed directly at travelers from Muslim-majority countries, North Korea, and Venezuela, raising a number of questions about ethics and the foundation of our government. Let it also be known that Justice Sonia Sotomayor is reportedly working through a broken shoulder and postponed surgery until a decision is made.

The Toronto Killer Is Raving Misogynist 

New York Times reports that Alek Minissian, the man who recently killed 10 people by driving a van down a sidewalk in Toronto, identifies as part of the misogynist "incel" ("involuntary celibate") community. The "incel" Reddit group, which had 40,000 members, was banned last November for hate speech—frequent themes in the community’s posts were “all women are sluts” and the sentiment that women deserve to be raped.

School Dress Codes Harm Black Girls The Most

Jezebel reports that black girls are 17.8 times more likely than white girls to be suspended for violating dress code in Washington, D.C. schools, citing a recent study from the National Women’s Law Center. Having multiple suspensions a month can hold students back a full year in school and make it harder for them to graduate. The study credited race- and sex-based prejudices, such as that black girls are seen by adults as more sexual than their white peers, for the root of this dangerous discrepancy. 

Top illustration by Mercedes deBellard for BUST

Pubilshed April 25, 2018

Elizabeth F. Olson is an editorial intern at BUST. She mostly writes about her experience with mental illness through a feminist lens, and sometimes she writes fiction. Find her on Instagram and Twitter
Tags: Maxine Waters , DACA , Golden State Killer , Muslim Ban , Travel Ban , Misogyny , Dress Codes , Racism

