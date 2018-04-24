Aidy Bryant And Lorne Michaels Are Bringing Lindy West’s “Shrill” To Hulu: Link Roundup

The Hollywood Reporter just announced that Lorne Michaels and Aidy Bryant are teaming up with Lindy West to adapt her memoir, Shrill, for a Hulu comedy. The TV version of her story will be about a fat young woman trying to change her life but uninterested in changing her body (a narrative we rarely see on screen). We’re too excited about this to be mad that they didn’t give us a release date. BRB, hibernating until we can watch Shrill on Hulu.

Golf Club Calls Police On Black Women Members

The owner of the Grandview Golf Club in Pennsylvania called the police on a group of black women after claiming they were playing too slowly. All five of the women are members of the club and say they were discriminated against, according to Deadspin.

National Lynching Memorial and Museum Set to Open in Alabama This Week

A long overdue museum and memorial dedicated to the victims of lynchings will open this Thursday in Montgomery, Alabama. The Week writes that the memorial is made up of 800 brown, metal slabs that list the names of 4,400 black people murdered in acts of “racial terror.”

To No One’s Surprise, Study Finds That People Voted For Trump Out of Racist Fear

Diana C. Mutz, University of Pennsylvania political scientist, published a report that says Trump voters were more motivated by racism and a fear of losing white status than they were motivated by jobs or the economy. Read more in The Atlantic.

Allison Mack Might Have Tried To Get Emma Watson To Join Her Sex Trafficking Cult

The Smallville actress was arrested Friday for sex trafficking related to her cult Nxvim. Jezebel reports that Mack tried to recruit other celebrities, even sliding into the DMs of a New York Times writer. It looks like she even used Twitter to attempt to recruit celebrities such as Emma Watson.

Woman Sues Stan Lee For Sexual Misconduct

The 95-year-old creator of some of Marvel’s biggest characters has been accused of sexual misconduct by a massage therapist. People reports that Lee’s personal assistant booked Maria Carballo to massage him in a hotel room. Carballo claims he began to touch himself and moan, and she ended the session early out of discomfort. The suit says he did it on a second occasion after promising that it wouldn’t happen again.



The Accused Toronto Killer Was Apparently A Fan Of Elliot Rodger

Yesterday, 25-year-old Alek Minassian was charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and 13 counts of attempted murder after allegedly driving a van down a packed Toronto street, writes CNN. A post on Minassian's Facebook page praised Elliot Rodger, the mass killer who killed six people and injured 14 others in Isla Vista, CA in 2014; Rodger left a message saying that the killings were in retaliation for women not sleeping with him.

Sierra Boggess Withdraws From West Side Story Concert, Says Latina Actress Should Play Maria

The actress known for originating Ariel on Broadway and playing Christine Daaé in The Phantom Of the Opera and Love Never Dies has pulled out of a West Side Story concert. Playbill writes that in a statement on Facebook, Boggess said, “After much reflection, I've realized that if I were to do this concert, it would once again deny Latinas the opportunity to sing this score, as well as deny the IMPORTANCE of seeing themselves represented onstage.” West Side Story is about two feuding gangs, one of which is Puerto Rican, and the 1961 movie adaptation literally put actors in brown face.

this post was published April 24, 2018

top photo by Danielle St. Laurent for BUST, October/November 2015

Anna Greer is an editorial intern and a senior at the University of Tennessee, where she studies comics and human rights. When she is not engaged in feminist activism, she usually can be found wearing Doc Martens and looking at Star Wars prequel memes.