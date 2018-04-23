Just Livin Baby Is A Motivational Speaker for The Instagram Age

We can't get enough of social-media superstar Amber Wagner. “Bitch, if you ain’t having a good day, sit there and ask yourself why. Is your shit that bad that you can’t have you a good day, bitch?” Thus begins one of Amber Wagner’s motivational Instagram videos, which have gained her over a million followers under the moniker Just Livin Baby (@jstlbby). In her L.A.-shot posts, Wagner wears two-toned lipstick, lengthy acrylic nails, brightly-colored wigs, and giant statement sunglasses, but her signature accessory is a lollipop. Her colorful personal style, along with her colorful language, make her videos both hilarious and inspirational.

I AINT WORRIED BOUT NTHN! #HappySunday ADVERTISEMENT A post shared by GOD 1st. (@jstlbby) on Mar 11, 2018 at 10:58am PDT

HAPPY FAITH OVER FEAR FRIDAY!!! I love y’all foreal❗️ ( Monique voice ) 😄🙏🏾 A post shared by GOD 1st. (@jstlbby) on Feb 2, 2018 at 12:42pm PST Free Download: A Feminist Guide to the Resistance

In another popular video, the 26-year-old wears tiny metallic sunglasses and a white hairnet and shouts, “You—you are the motherfucking shit! You are great! You are magnificent! You can do whatever you want in this world!” We’ll take Wagner’s brand of infectious positivity over a cheesy motivational poster any day.



By Erika W. Smith

Photos via @jstlbby

This article originally appeared in the April/May 2018 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

