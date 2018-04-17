Don't give up the fight! Featuring inspiring interviews with resistance leaders; how-tos on community organizing, running for office, and much, more. Plus, get the latest from BUST.

Janelle Monáe’s Vagina Pants Sent A Hidden Message: Link Roundup

Janelle Monáe's "PYNK" Sends A Hidden Message

Janelle Monae’s recently released music video for "PYNK" is a yonic paradise, littered with imagery of fingering donuts and the now-famous vagina pants. As if we needed another reason to love "PYNK," writer Chitra Ramaswamy points out that not all of the women in the video wear vagina pants, which is symbolic of the fact that not all women have vaginas. Read more about Monae’s unfettered celebration of black female sexuality on The Guardian.





Beyoncé Is Donating $100,000 To Historically Black Colleges

Beyoncé has just announced that she is donating $100,000 ($25,000 each) to four historically black colleges. This comes just after her groundbreaking performance at Coachella, which, complete with a step show and a marching band, was a brilliant tribute to America’s historically black colleges. Read more on The Cut.



Pulitzer Prizes Given To Journalists For Sexual Assault Stories

A handful of Pulitzer Prize winners this year were given the awards because of their journalistic contributions to the #MeToo movement. Writers at the New Yorker and the New York Times shared a Pulitzer Prize in public service for their reporting on the Harvey Weinstein stories that galvanized the #MeToo movement. Additionally, the Washington Post received a Pulitzer Prize in investigative reporting for their stories on US Senate Candidate Roy Moore and his sexual assault of multiple young girls, which played an important role in his ultimate loss to Democrat Doug Jones. Read more on the LA Times.

Sandy Hook Parents Are Suing Alex Jones

New York Times reports that three parents whose children were killed in the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School are suing Alex Jones of Infowars for defamation. For years since the attack, Jones has been repeatedly making the false statement that the shooting was a “giant hoax” created by left-wingers who oppose the Second Amendment. Here’s to hoping he gets what he deserves.





Morrissey Says More Racist Stuff

Morrissey makes a fool of himself (again) with a cluster of appalling statements in which he claims halal meat is “evil,” and attacks Theresa May for saying that the Muslim Eid al-Adha festival is a “joyous celebration.” He also apparently thinks calling someone a racist means you’re actually thinking, and I quote, “hmm, you actually have a point, and I don’t know how to answer it, so perhaps if I distract you by calling you a bigot we’ll both forget how enlightened your comment was.” This comes from the person who once called Chinese people a “sub-species.” Read more on The Guardian.

New York City Removing Statue Of Doctor Who Experimented On Women Slaves

New York City’s Public Design Commission voted unanimously to remove a statue of J. Marion Sims, a 19th century doctor who performed nonconsensual gynecological experiments on women slaves. The statue will be relocated from East Harlem to the Green-Wood cemetery in Brooklyn, where Sims is buried, but people are still unhappy that the statue isn’t being demolished, stating that “this physical representation of anti-black violence will still stand and maintain its presence in the heart of yet another community of color.” Read more on Jezebel.

Gay Rights Attorney Set Himself On Fire In Protest Suicide

The prominent gay rights attorney, David S. Buckel, set himself on fire in a protest suicide on Saturday morning in a public park in Brooklyn, NY. Buckel was the lawyer behind the lawsuit of Brandon Teena, the transgender man who was raped and murdered in 1993 and whose story was depicted in the movie Boys Don’t Cry. Read more on CNN.

top photo: YouTube

Elizabeth F. Olson is an editorial intern at BUST. She mostly writes about her experience with mental illness through a feminist lens, and sometimes she writes fiction. Find her on Instagram and Twitter.