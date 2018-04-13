Don't give up the fight! Featuring inspiring interviews with resistance leaders; how-tos on community organizing, running for office, and much, more. Plus, get the latest from BUST.

Party Like An Activist With Prophets Over Profits

Party for a cause at the second annual Prophets Over Profits fundraiser this weekend, Saturday, April 14th, above Brooklyn’s McCarren Park at Dobbin St. from 2-8pm. Spearheaded by Dani Slock, owner of SLOWKEY Marketing and Events, Prophets Over Profits is in direct response to Trump's proposition to defund The National Endowment for the Arts by 2019. As government funding becomes harder to attain for 501c3 organizations, Slocki decided to use her marketing expertise (and birthday!) to make make a difference.

This year, 100% of the proceeds will go to Willie Mae Rock Camp for Girls, a year-round nonprofit that provides girls and gender non-conforming youths from ages 8-17 music, art, literary and mentorship programs. Their ultimate goal is to empower women and gender non-conforming people by encouraging creative expression and providing them with the tools to be confident leaders that can affect positive change in the world around them.

The first Prophets Over Profits was a huge success, raising over $4K for Planned Parenthood and influenced 15 similar events in 4 different cities, collectively raising $50K for charities in the first year. “The goal with this event is not only to inform and raise money but to provide thought-provoking entertainment and challenge how we associate gender in today’s society with the help of event participants sponsors; DobbinSt., Move, BAE, Nooklyn, Williamsburg Pizza, Simple Vodka, Captain Lawrence, SixPoint and Brooklyn Mate,” says Slocki.

The event will highlight NYC Millions March leader Synead Nichols and includes performances on the top of each hour. Prophets Over Profits full lineup includes Tony Y Not, AKKI, REsy, Terry Lovette, Sasa Juste, Hannah Noelle, Primitive Heart, Espejismo and sound engineering by Female Frequency. During the sets, you can enjoy Teeling Whiskey cocktails and participate in an art auction featuring local Brooklyn artists.

Come get boozy while flipping Trump the bird at the second annual Prophets Over Profits fundraiser this weekend, Saturday, April 14th, above Brooklyn’s McCarren Park at Dobbin St. from 2-8pm.

