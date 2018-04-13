Quantcast
The 9 Things We'll Miss The Most About Our Ex-Boyfriend Paul Ryan
Free Download: 
A Feminist Guide to the Resistance

Don't give up the fight! Featuring inspiring interviews with resistance leaders; how-tos on community organizing, running for office, and much, more. Plus, get the latest from BUST.

The 9 Things We'll Miss The Most About Our Ex-Boyfriend Paul Ryan

Details
IN Feminism

paulryan e287e

The things we'll miss the most about our ex-boyfriend Paul Ryan:

1) The deep and tranquil pools of his blue eyes as he voted to reauthorize a warrentless spying program as part of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act.

2) The ripple of his powerful — yet somehow also delicate — forearm muscles as he voted to make concealed-carry firearm permits valid across state lines.

3) The intoxicating sheen of his dark hair under the House Floor's bright lights, as he voted to deny millions of children basic healthcare.

4) The handsome cut of his jaw in motion as he voted to systematically execute the poor and feed the rich their blood from diamond-encrusted champagne glasses.

ADVERTISEMENT

5) The pearly white flash of his pristine, even-toothed smile as he kicked all of those helpless newborn puppies and kittens over the side of that cliff into the ocean, chuckling softly to himself, and then supported the construction of the Keystone XL Pipeline.

6) What I assume to be the calming and dulcet tones of his voice, as he stood silently and cheerfully by cheerfully by in order to passively allow his party’s presidential candidate to say horrifically racist and/or misogynist things (and then voted to elect him president).

7) The alluring REM-cycle flutter of his lush eyelashes as he slept soundly, innocent and peaceful as a pure and unburdened infant, safe and warm in his mother's lap, on the evening after he cast his “yea” for both the Defund Planned Parenthood Act of 2015 and the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act (and on each of the other 50+ occasions on which he voted to take away the constitutional right to an abortion).

8) The blinding glint of his American flag lapel pin as it reflected the flames of our burning nation, climbing higher and higher into the sky as our society descended further and further into the chaos of his own design, while he voted against reform or regulation of banks.

9) The gaping, formless, sexually alluring void that was, in the end, his utter lack of principles or a working human conscience.


top photo: Paul Ryan's official photo, via speaker.gov/Wikimedia Commons

More from BUST

Samantha Bee: The Republican Healthcare Bill Is "The Trickle Down Of Rich People's Urine"

Politically Correct: A Guide To US Government

Don't Get Mad, Get Elected: How To Launch A Political Campaign

FREE DOWNLOAD

A Feminist Guide to the Resistance
Don't give up the fight! Be inspired by interviews with Maxine Waters, bell hooks, and Pussy Riot; learn community organizing and how to run for office; and more! Plus, keep up-to-date with the best from BUST. Just enter your email below to download.


Hannah Matthews is a musician, photographer, artist, and sometimes-writer living in New England. She graduated from Boston University with a degree in musicology and a whole lot of feminist rage. She's been published in publications incluidng SELF magazine and Time Inc. You can usually find her in the woods with her dog, or in her kitchen baking a pie, or at hannahmatthewswrites@gmail.com.
Tags: Paul Ryan , politics , boy bye
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

janellemonae e40a2

Janelle Monáe And Grimes Celebrate Vaginas In "PYNK" Music Video

L7 d883e

L7 Is Coming Back With Their First Full-Length Album Since 1999

BUST QIEERW fdcb8

Whatever Happened To Those Girls Who Signed "Purity Pledges"? Hint: It's Not Good

hotbothered 596c2

"Hot And Bothered" Is Your New Favorite Queer Comedy Webseries: BUST Interview

Halsey Header Photo d29e3

Halsey Slams Twitter Troll Who Tried To Shame Her Body Hair

abbi 58bf6

Abbi Jacobson Confirms She Dates Both Men And Women

a scullery maid at work by charles joseph grips 1866 e1f45

The Disturbing Death Of Victorian Servant Eliza Bollends

tatiana 26e48

Celebrating tatiana de la tierra And The Latina Lesbian Zine Culture Of The '90s

Header Photo BMRLA 26bfd

This Radical Latina Art Exhibit Will Change The Way You Think About The Female Body

rihanna drake work e61e2

The Designer Nipple Is The Latest Trend in Plastic Surgery

Upcoming Events

The Compton's Cafeteria Riot
Fri Apr 13 @ 7:30PM - 12:00AM
Amber Tamblyn's Birthday!
Sat Apr 14 @12:00AM
Women & Trans Roundtable
Sat Apr 14 @ 1:30PM - 04:00PM
The Compton's Cafeteria Riot
Sat Apr 14 @ 7:30PM - 12:00AM
Samira Wiley's Birthday!
Sun Apr 15 @12:00AM
View Full Calendar