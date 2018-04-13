Quantcast
Party Like An Activist With Prophets Over Profits
Free Download: 
A Feminist Guide to the Resistance

Don't give up the fight! Featuring inspiring interviews with resistance leaders; how-tos on community organizing, running for office, and much, more. Plus, get the latest from BUST.

Party Like An Activist With Prophets Over Profits

Details
IN Feminism

17883950 10155167327687790 5418289394220155545 n f6d31

Party for a cause at the second annual Prophets Over Profits fundraiser this weekend, Saturday, April 14th, above Brooklyn’s McCarren Park at Dobbin St. from 2-8pm. Spearheaded by Dani Slock, owner of SLOWKEY Marketing and Events, Prophets Over Profits is in direct response to Trump's proposition to defund The National Endowment for the Arts by 2019. As government funding becomes harder to attain for 501c3 organizations, Slocki decided to use her marketing expertise (and birthday!) to make make a difference.

WMRC Website Main Image Camper Band 2013 676x332 9be6f

ADVERTISEMENT

 This year, 100% of the proceeds will go to Willie Mae Rock Camp for Girls, a year-round nonprofit that provides girls and gender non-conforming youths from ages 8-17 music, art, literary and mentorship programs. Their ultimate goal is to empower women and gender non-conforming people by encouraging creative expression and providing them with the tools to be confident leaders that can affect positive change in the world around them. 

17903949 10155167306092790 780762442088689262 n 79cef

 The first Prophets Over Profits was a huge success, raising over $4K for Planned Parenthood and influenced 15 similar events in 4 different cities, collectively raising $50K for charities in the first year. “The goal with this event is not only to inform and fundraiser, but to provide thought-provoking entertainment and challenge how we associate gender in today’s society with the help of event participants sponsors; DobbinSt.MoveBAENooklynWilliamsburg PizzaSimple VodkaCaptain LawrenceSixPoint and Brooklyn Mate,” says Slocki.

17903407 10155167309552790 8535950171684434076 n b62c0

The event will highlight NYC Millions March leader Synead Nichols and includes performances on the top of each hour. Prophets Over Profits full lineup includes Tony Y Not, AKKI, REsy, Terry Lovette, Sasa Juste, Hannah Noelle, Primitive Heart, Espejismo and sound engineering by Female Frequency. During the sets, you can enjoy Teeling Whiskey cocktails and participate in an art auction featuring local Brooklyn artists. 

30652249 10156282289712790 7798231300020479779 n 0ba2e

Come get boozy while flipping Trump the bird at the second annual Prophets Over Profits fundraiser this weekend, Saturday, April 14th, above Brooklyn’s McCarren Park at Dobbin St. from 2-8pm.

More From BUST

BAE Puts You in Touch With Your Divine Feminine: BUST Interview

Cult Party Is Brooklyn's Newest Girl Gang Get Away

Terra Lopez is The Multi-Threat Movement Leader We Have Been Waiting For

FREE DOWNLOAD

A Feminist Guide to the Resistance
Don't give up the fight! Be inspired by interviews with Maxine Waters, bell hooks, and Pussy Riot; learn community organizing and how to run for office; and more! Plus, keep up-to-date with the best from BUST. Just enter your email below to download.


Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

janellemonae e40a2

Janelle Monáe And Grimes Celebrate Vaginas In "PYNK" Music Video

L7 d883e

L7 Is Coming Back With Their First Full-Length Album Since 1999

BUST QIEERW fdcb8

Whatever Happened To Those Girls Who Signed "Purity Pledges"? Hint: It's Not Good

hotbothered 596c2

"Hot And Bothered" Is Your New Favorite Queer Comedy Webseries: BUST Interview

Halsey Header Photo d29e3

Halsey Slams Twitter Troll Who Tried To Shame Her Body Hair

abbi 58bf6

Abbi Jacobson Confirms She Dates Both Men And Women

a scullery maid at work by charles joseph grips 1866 e1f45

The Disturbing Death Of Victorian Servant Eliza Bollends

tatiana 26e48

Celebrating tatiana de la tierra And The Latina Lesbian Zine Culture Of The '90s

Header Photo BMRLA 26bfd

This Radical Latina Art Exhibit Will Change The Way You Think About The Female Body

rihanna drake work e61e2

The Designer Nipple Is The Latest Trend in Plastic Surgery

Upcoming Events

The Compton's Cafeteria Riot
Fri Apr 13 @ 7:30PM - 12:00AM
Amber Tamblyn's Birthday!
Sat Apr 14 @12:00AM
Women & Trans Roundtable
Sat Apr 14 @ 1:30PM - 04:00PM
The Compton's Cafeteria Riot
Sat Apr 14 @ 7:30PM - 12:00AM
Samira Wiley's Birthday!
Sun Apr 15 @12:00AM
View Full Calendar