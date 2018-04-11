Don't give up the fight! Featuring inspiring interviews with resistance leaders; how-tos on community organizing, running for office, and much, more. Plus, get the latest from BUST.

Mariah Carey Opens Up About Being Diagnosed With Bipolar Disorder: Link Roundup

Mariah Carey Speaks Out About Her Mental Illness

Pop icon and singer-songwriter Mariah Carey was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2001. However, she has just recently come forward about accepting her diagnoses. “I’m just in a really good place right now, where I’m comfortable discussing my struggles with bipolar II disorder. I’m hopeful we can get to a place where the stigma is lifted from people going through anything alone,” says Carey. You can read the whole article on People.

House Speaker Paul Ryan Calls It Quits

The Washington Post reports that after almost 20 years in Congress, Paul Ryan (R) announces that he will not be running for reelection. Ryan has represented Wisconsin’s 1st Congressional District since 1999, but cites his reluctance to take the position of House Speaker and a desire to spend more time with his children for his early exit. His departure opens up a seat in Congress. Readers in Wisconsin: Get ready to vote!

Did Facebook's Stolen Data Affect The Election?

Mark Zuckerberg testified before Congress about Cambridge Analytica’s use of date unknowingly provided by Facebook users during the 2016 presidential election. The hearing took five hours and resulted in apologies and avoided questions. The Atlantic says any information given did not provide Congress any straightforward answers on whether the Facebook data affected the election.

The Largest Black Lives Matter Facebook Page Was A Fake

A Facebook page named “Black Lives Matter,” with 700,000 followers and approximately $100,000 collected under the guise of social reform, was a fake. The page was run by a white union official from Australia. The funds have been put on hold and the page has been taken down in the wake of Zuckerberg being called before Congress. The co-founder of BLM, Patrisse Cullors, called for the fake page to be removed a month before action was taken. Read more at the Miami Herald.

Find Out How A Male Author Would Describe You

Electric Literature has created a chart that generates how a male author would describe you. If you have ever been curious about how an untalented male writer would describe your body, then you can use the first letters in your name to get the answer you never knew you wanted. BUST Magazine's is: "She had a bust like a soft ghost and I ached to hire her."

A Female Student Is Suing Michigan State University

A freshman at Michigan State claims to have been raped by three basketball players three years ago. The young woman, an 18-year-old sports journalism major, is suing the university. According to the complaint, she was discouraged from reporting because she would “be swimming with some really big fish.” The university has been in trouble for how it handled sexual assault cases before, most famously with Larry Nassar, a doctor who assaulted young gymnasts while they sought his care at MSU. You can read more at BuzzFeed.

Woman Awarded $6.45 Million After Ex Spreads Revenge Porn

An unnamed woman sued her ex-boyfriend, David Elam II, in civil court after he released nude images and videos of her online. She alleged copyright infringement, online impersonation with intent to harm, stalking and the intentional infliction of emotional distress and received the second-largest payout for a non-celebrity in an incident of revenge porn. Read more at CNN.

Female Reporter Replaced In Film Adaptation

The Washington Post reports that in 2013, Robyn Doolittle was a reporter for the Toronto Star and one of the first reporters to see a video of Mayor Rob Ford smoking crack cocaine. Doolittle spent four years reporting on Mayor Ford. But in the upcoming film adaptation of the story, Run This Town, Doolittle's been replaced by a fictional male reporter.

Byshera Williams is an English Major at Drexel University. She is an associate editor at The Smart Set. You can email her at bysherawilliams@yahoo.com

