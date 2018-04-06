Don't give up the fight! Featuring inspiring interviews with resistance leaders; how-tos on community organizing, running for office, and much, more. Plus, get the latest from BUST.

Cardi B Dropped Her New Album This Morning: Link Roundup

Cardi B Dropped Her New Album This Morning

The rapper who created “Bodak Yellow” — arguably the anthem of 2017 — dropped her debut album Invasion of Privacy this morning. Forbes writes that Cardi B’s hours-old album is already eligible for a Gold certification.



ICE Detains More Pregnant Women

Immigrations and Customs Enforcement ended the policy of releasing pregnant women while their cases were pending. NPR reports that 506 pregnant women have been taken into custody since December, and tells the heartbreaking story of a woman who miscarried as a result.

Black Parkland Students Want Their Voices To Be Heard By Classmates

The March for Our Lives movement has been praised for its inclusivity, but multiple black Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting survivors have said in interviews that their nonblack peers have failed to include the black students that attend their own school in the converseation. Read more about what they have to say at The Huffington Post.

Kamala Harris Hints At Possible Presidential Run

In an appearance on Ellen, Senator Harris neither confirmed nor denied a White House bid in 2020, instead talking about the issues she supports including health care, gun control and affordable housing. The Hill writes that when Ellen asked Harris who her VP would be, she responded, “Got any plans?”

Paulette Jordan Might Be America’s first Indigenous Governor

Bitch Media interviewed Paulette Jordan, former member of Idaho’s House of Representatives and a current contender for the Democratic nomination in Idaho’s gubernatorial race. If she wins the election, she’ll be the first Indigenous governor in United States history. She has our vote.

Woman Sues Mormon Church For Ignoring Her Allegations Of Rape By Church Leader In The '80s

McKenna Denson of Utah has filed a federal lawsuit against the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (LDS) for failing to do anything after she was allegedly raped by a missionary leader in the '80s. The Chicago Tribune writes that she reported the rape multiple times over the years, but nothing was ever done by local Church leaders.

Gentrification of Santa Fe Continues History of Colonialism and Genocide

Anna Merlan wrote an op-ed for Jezebel juxtaposing the powerful history of Indigenous activism in the Southwest with the Instagram-famous, boho-chic urbanites who flock to the area to buy jewelry and “get away from it all.”

Woman’s Remains Found In Boyfriend’s Yard 50 Years After Her Murder

Louise Pietrewicz disappeared from her Long Island farming community and 12-year-old daughter’s life in October 1966. The case was reopened and authorities have found and identified her remains, which were buried under her boyfriend’s house. The boyfriend died in 1982, according to the BBC.

“Cat Person” Writer Is Making A Horror Movie

Women everywhere connected with the truly terrible date in Kristen Roupenian’s New Yorker short story “Cat Person.” The Cut writes Roupenian has written and sold a feature-film screenplay for a horror movie entitled Bodies Bodies Bodies to A24. Honestly, Robert from “Cat Person” is up there with Freddy Kreuger and Jigsaw, so we can’t wait to see what terrors she has in store for us.

This post was published April 6, 2018

