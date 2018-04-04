Don't give up the fight! Featuring inspiring interviews with resistance leaders; how-tos on community organizing, running for office, and much, more. Plus, get the latest from BUST.

Idaho State Senator Wants Death Penalty For Abortion: Link Roundup

Scary White Man In Power Wants Death Penalty For Abortions

Idaho Statesman reports that Bob Nonini (R), an Idaho senator and governor candidate, said on Monday that he believes people who have abortions should face the death penalty, stating that “the threat of prosecution... would dramatically reduce abortion" and nodding when asked if that included the death penalty. He later scaled down his comments...slightly. Readers in Idaho: please vote.

Mississippi Teenagers Walked 50 Miles To Remember MLK

A group of Mississippi teenagers just walked 50 miles to Memphis, TN to honor the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Today marks 50 years since his assassination in Memphis. The teenagers walked 15 miles per day and arrived in Memphis on Tuesday. Read more on WREG Memphis.

Happy Birthday, Maya Angelou!

The late poet and civil rights activist Maya Angelou is being celebrated in today’s Google Doodle. Today would have been her 90th birthday. At BUST, we’re commemorating Maya Angelou’s life with 30 of her most fiercely feminist photos and quotes.

GabiFresh Launches Summer 2018 Swimsuit Collection

Body positive activist and blogger GabiFresh just dropped her Summer 2018 swimwear collection, and it’s cuter than ever! Plus, all of the nine models are fans that she hand-picked herself. See the whole collection on Popsugar.

Our Bodies Ourselves Will Scale Down Production This Fall

Our Bodies Ourselves, the iconic nonprofit organization that develops and provides information on girls’ and women’s reproductive health, has just announced they will be scaling back many of their programs due to financial restrictions. The Boston-based organization will transition to a fully volunteer-led nonprofit and will stop publishing new editions of their landmark book, Our Bodies, Ourselves. Read more on Our Bodies Ourselves.

Female Chef Shares Strategy For Deleting Sexual Harassment From The Workplace

Chef Erin Wade, author of The Mac + Cheese Cookbook, recently published an article in The Washington Post about how she developed a successful strategy for dealing with sexual harassment from customers in her restaurant, Homeroom. People who work in the industry, take note: Wade’s brilliant strategy has resulted in the near-decimation of sexual harassment at Homeroom.

Elizabeth F. Olson is an editorial intern at BUST. She mostly writes about her experience with mental illness through a feminist lens, and sometimes she writes fiction. Find her on Instagram and Twitter.