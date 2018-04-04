Quantcast
Idaho State Senator Wants Death Penalty For Abortion: Link Roundup
Free Download: 
A Feminist Guide to the Resistance

Don't give up the fight! Featuring inspiring interviews with resistance leaders; how-tos on community organizing, running for office, and much, more. Plus, get the latest from BUST.

Idaho State Senator Wants Death Penalty For Abortion: Link Roundup

Details
IN Feminism

bob nonini 53228

Scary White Man In Power Wants Death Penalty For Abortions

Idaho Statesman reports that Bob Nonini (R), an Idaho senator and governor candidate, said on Monday that he believes people who have abortions should face the death penalty, stating that “the threat of prosecution... would dramatically reduce abortion" and nodding when asked if that included the death penalty. He later scaled down his comments...slightly. Readers in Idaho: please vote.  

ADVERTISEMENT

Mississippi Teenagers Walked 50 Miles To Remember MLK

A group of Mississippi teenagers just walked 50 miles to Memphis, TN to honor the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Today marks 50 years since his assassination in Memphis. The teenagers walked 15 miles per day and arrived in Memphis on Tuesday. Read more on WREG Memphis

Happy Birthday, Maya Angelou!

The late poet and civil rights activist Maya Angelou is being celebrated in today’s Google Doodle. Today would have been her 90th birthday. At BUST, we’re commemorating Maya Angelou’s life with 30 of her most fiercely feminist photos and quotes

GabiFresh Launches Summer 2018 Swimsuit Collection

Body positive activist and blogger GabiFresh just dropped her Summer 2018 swimwear collection, and it’s cuter than ever! Plus, all of the nine models are fans that she hand-picked herself. See the whole collection on Popsugar.

Our Bodies Ourselves Will Scale Down Production This Fall

Our Bodies Ourselves, the iconic nonprofit organization that develops and provides information on girls’ and women’s reproductive health, has just announced they will be scaling back many of their programs due to financial restrictions. The Boston-based organization will transition to a fully volunteer-led nonprofit and will stop publishing new editions of their landmark book, Our Bodies, Ourselves. Read more on Our Bodies Ourselves

Female Chef Shares Strategy For Deleting Sexual Harassment From The Workplace

Chef Erin Wade, author of The Mac + Cheese Cookbook, recently published an article in The Washington Post about how she developed a successful strategy for dealing with sexual harassment from customers in her restaurant, Homeroom. People who work in the industry, take note: Wade’s brilliant strategy has resulted in the near-decimation of sexual harassment at Homeroom. 

top photo: YouTube

More from BUST

Activists Explain Why Abortion Is A Human Right

You Need To Stop Hitting On Your Server

"Gotham" Star Camren Bicondova Is A New Kind Of Superhero: BUST Interview

 

FREE DOWNLOAD

A Feminist Guide to the Resistance
Don't give up the fight! Be inspired by interviews with Maxine Waters, bell hooks, and Pussy Riot; learn community organizing and how to run for office; and more! Plus, keep up-to-date with the best from BUST. Just enter your email below to download.


Elizabeth F. Olson is an editorial intern at BUST. She mostly writes about her experience with mental illness through a feminist lens, and sometimes she writes fiction. Find her on Instagram and Twitter
Tags: Abortion , Death penalty , Maya Angelou , GabiFresh , Swimwear , Martin Luther King Jr , Our Bodies Ourselves , Erin Wade , Sexual Harassment , Restaurants
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

unnamed 66dc7

Treefort Music Festival Was Exactly What I Needed To Recharge And Reconnect

blackpanther ebd87

Women With Shaved Heads Are Having A Pop Culture Moment — Showing How Political Hair Can Be

TERRY CREWS BUST Elisabeth Caren 4011 45fec

"Brooklyn Nine-Nine" Actor Terry Crews Is Man Enough To Say #MeToo

Sean Penn Cannes 2016 6422c

Sean Penn Wrote a Poem Calling #MeToo A “Toddler’s Crusade”: Link Roundup

bekah 62552

Queering "The Bachelor"

lizphair 9f22a

The Day I Didn’t Get Liz Phair Tickets: A Queer Coming-Of-Age Story

horscopeshed d67d3

What's Your April Sex Horoscope?

roxannegay 7c333

Roxane Gay On How “Roseanne” Normalizes Trump: Link Roundup

keepabortionlegal 8aa1c

Activists Explain Why Abortion Is A Human Right

heineken cae3c

Oh Look, Heineken Apologized For Their Racist And Sexist Ad

Upcoming Events

Garage: All-Women Comedy Showcase
Wed Apr 04 @ 8:00PM - 09:00PM
North Country Women Run! Event
Thu Apr 05 @ 6:00PM - 08:00PM
FAB4 Women Empowering Women Weekend Ladies Night Paint Party
Fri Apr 06 @ 6:30PM - 10:00PM
The Compton's Cafeteria Riot
Fri Apr 06 @ 7:30PM - 12:00AM
The Compton's Cafeteria Riot
Sat Apr 07 @ 7:30PM - 12:00AM
View Full Calendar