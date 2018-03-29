Quantcast
Oh Look, Heineken Apologized For Their Racist And Sexist Ad
Oh Look, Heineken Apologized For Their Racist And Sexist Ad

Details
IN Feminism

heineken cae3c

Heineken is the most recent offender in the racist advertisement epidemic. They’ve come under fire for a video in which a white bartender gawks at a light-skinned woman about to drink a glass of wine and slides a bottle of light beer down the bar towards her. The bottle passes several dark-skinned black people on the way, and as the light-skinned woman picks up the beer to drink it, the words, “Sometimes, lighter is better” flash across the screen. 

Heineken is a massive, multinational corporation. It’s hard to believe that not a single person in the company noticed the advertisement’s racist overtones. Chance the Rapper made the point on Twitter that this was likely just a publicity move: “I think some companies are purposely putting out noticably [sic] racist ads so they can get more views. And that shit racist/bogus so I guess I shouldn’t help by posting about it,” he wrote. 

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to being overtly racist, the advertisement is also sexist — the bartender looks shocked that a thin, light-skinned woman would dare to drink a high-calorie glass of wine (gasp! A woman who isn’t on a diet!) and responds by giving her a 99-calorie light beer she didn’t ask for. 

Heineken offered a lukewarm apology after removing the ad from the company YouTube page, The Root reports. The ad can still be viewed below because the internet is forever.

top photo: YouTube

More from BUST

Dove Shared A Blatantly Racist Ad — And It's Not The First Time

Ava DuVernay Responds To "A Wrinkle In Time" Critics: It's Not Supposed To Be "'Selma' In Space"

How To Talk About Racism, Sexism And Bigotry With Your Friends And Family

 

Elizabeth F. Olson is an editorial intern at BUST. She mostly writes about her experience with mental illness through a feminist lens, and sometimes she writes fiction. Find her on Instagram and Twitter
Tags: Heineken , racist , sexist , advertisement , Pepsi , Dove , H&M , diet culture
