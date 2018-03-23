Don't give up the fight! Featuring inspiring interviews with resistance leaders; how-tos on community organizing, running for office, and much, more. Plus, get the latest from BUST.

Chrissy Teigen Claps Back At Tweet Asking Why Women Don't Take Their Husband's Name: Link Roundup

Chrissy Teigen Claps Back At Critics Asking Why She Didn’t Take Her Husband’s Name

Supermodel and queen of Twitter Chirsy Teigen responded to a tweet asking why women don’t take their husbands’ last names. Teigen, who is married to John Legend, said, “My husband didn’t even take his last name?” Billboard writes that she was referring to the fact that her husband’s real surname is Stephens. She followed up after more criticism with, “You’ll never understand the simple reason of ‘because I don’t want to?'" Iconic.

Senate Passes Bill Intended to Combat Sex Trafficking, Sex Workers Say It Hurts More Than Helps.

The U.S. Senate passed the Stop Enabling Sex Traffickers Act of 2017 (SESTA) to fight the proliferation of sex trafficking via the Internet on sites like Backpage. The Daily Dot reports that SESTA amends the Communication Decency Act to make websites that “facilitate” sex trafficking liable to criminal prosecution and civil action. The bill doesn’t account for the difference between sex trafficking and consensual sex work. Sex workers say it will target the sites they use to advertise, go to for support, and vet clients, and that the act will drive important safety communication even further underground.

Paraguayan Rape Victim, 14, Dies While Giving Birth

Paraguay’s draconian abortion laws have resulted in the death of a girl who was raped, according to The Guardian. The 14-year-old child had been hospitalized for 20 days due to complications from labor. When doctors attempted to deliver the baby vaginally, she experienced respiratory distress and an emergency C-section resulted in her having an embolism, suffering three heart attacks, and dying. In 2015, the government of Paraguay prevented a ten-year-old from receiving an abortion after being raped by her stepfather.

Utah Will Allow People To Get Birth Control From Pharmacies

The red state is joining a handful of blue states that allow people to obtain birth control directly from a pharmacist instead of seeing a doctor every time to get or renew a prescription. Folks 18 years and older can get pills, the patch, and several other methods of birth control much more easily on May 8. KSL.com writes that it’s a big move for the conservative state.

The Department Of Health And Human Services Removed Lesbian and Bi Materials from Women’s Health Site

A new report has shed light on the purge of queer content from government websites last fall. Politico reports that a webpage focused on specific health information for lesbian and bi women was taken down from WomensHealth.gov — run by HHS — and hasn’t been reintegrated into any other parts of the website. HHS says it’s a routine update, but we’re not buying it. We’re here, we’re queer, and we want pertinent, science-based information about health.

