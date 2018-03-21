Don't give up the fight! Featuring inspiring interviews with resistance leaders; how-tos on community organizing, running for office, and much, more. Plus, get the latest from BUST.

So Many People Came To See Michelle Obama’s Portrait That The Smithsonian Had to Move It: Link Roundup

The Smithsonian Moves Michelle Obama Portrait Due To High Demand

The portrait has been moved to a bigger gallery in the Smithsonian “for a more spacious viewing experience,” CNN reports. In February, the month the Obama portraits were acquired, the Smithsonian saw 176,700 visitors—making it their best month in three years.





Austin Bomber Commits Suicide

CNN reports that the suspect in the Austin, TX bombings has committed suicide. The suspect had recently been identified as Mark Anthony Conditt, a 24-year-old white male.





The Teenage Artist Whose Work Influenced Picasso

The Cut recently published an article about Baya Mahieddine, the young woman artist whose work may have influenced Picasso and Matisse—when she was just 16 years old. Her work is currently on display for the first time in North America at a gallery in New York City.





Trinidad And Tobago Swears In Its First Black Woman President

Blavity reports that Trinidad and Tobago has just sworn in their first black woman president, Paula Mae Weekes. She is also currently the only woman leading a Latin American or Caribbean nation. Go Trinidad and Tobago!





Federal Judge Blocks Mississippi Abortion Law

The Hill reports that U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves put a temporary restraining order on a highly restrictive law in Mississippi that bans abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The law became effective on Monday but was quickly blocked by Reeves the next day.





The Supreme Court Is Hearing Arguments About “Crisis Pregnancy Centers”

Yesterday, the Supreme Court started hearing oral arguments against “crisis pregnancy centers,” the faith-based anti-choice propaganda centers that masquerade as abortion clinics. CPCs have no medical license and frequently lie to patients about the facts about abortion to dissuade them from having one. Read more at Broadly.





Mormon Training Center President Is Accused Of Sexual Assault

Deseret News reports that the President of Mormon Training Center in Provo, Utah is denying allegations of rape brought forth by a 55-year-old woman. The alleged assault happened in 1984, when the woman was training to be a missionary.





Tonga Bans Girls From Certain Sports “To Preserve Dignity”

Tonga has banned girls from playing rugby and boxing, claiming that the sports are undignified for women. Advocates and women’s rights advocates from Tonga and nearby New Zealand are rightfully outraged. Read more at The Guardian.

Published Wednesday, March 21, 2018

top photo: Smithsonian Learning Lab

Elizabeth F. Olson is an editorial intern at BUST. She mostly writes about her experience with mental illness through a feminist lens, and sometimes she writes fiction. Find her on Instagram and Twitter.