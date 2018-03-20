Don't give up the fight! Featuring inspiring interviews with resistance leaders; how-tos on community organizing, running for office, and much, more. Plus, get the latest from BUST.

Cardi B Says Women In Hip-Hop Aren't Included in #MeToo: Link Roundup

Cardi B Gets Candid In Cosmo Cover Story

In Cosmopolitan’s April 2018 issue, cover star Cardi B was quick to talk about whose voices are heard the loudest in the #MeToo movement. “A lot of video vixens have spoken about this and nobody gives a fuck,” she told the magazine. “I bet if one of these women stands up and talks about it, people are going to say, ‘So what? You’re a ho. It don’t matter.’” She also went on to say that famous men who have publicly supported the movement may have ulterior motives. “They’re not woke,” she said. “They’re scared.” Read the full interview at Cosmopolitan.

Jennifer Lopez Speaks Up, Too

Also on newsstands is the April issue of Harper’s Bazaar, featuring cover star Jennifer Lopez. “I haven’t been abused in the way some women have. But have I been told by a director to take my shirt off and show my boobs? Yes, I have. But did I do it? No, I did not,” she said. “When I did speak up, I was terrified. It was one of my first movies. But in my mind I knew the behavior wasn’t right. I think ultimately the Bronx in me was like, ‘Nah, we’re not having it.’” Read the full story on Harper’'s Bazaar.

Congress Can Legally Pay Sexual Harassment Settlements With Taxpayer Money — WTF?

Last December, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand of New York worked on a reform act that would hold Congress members more accountable — and also provide more transparency — when lawmakers are found guilty of sexual assault. The act, which would require members of Congress to pay for their own sexual harassment settlements and also make these settlements publicly accessible, was cut yesterday, Gillibrand shared. Read the full statement on her website.

Mississippi Governor Signs Massive Abortion Ban

Yesterday, The Hill reported that Governor Phil Bryant of Mississippi signed what is now the nation’s most restrictive abortion ban into law. Effective immediately, the regulation bars any abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The only exceptions are instances in which the woman’s or the fetus’ life would be endangered. “I want Mississippi to be the safest place in America for an unborn child,” Bryant said several weeks ago, according to The Hill — though he clearly doesn’t care about making Mississippi a safe place for women. Read The Hill’s report here.

Top Chef’s Mike Isabella Accused Of Sexual Misconduct

Chloe Caras, a former manager for celebrity chef Mike Isabella, filed a lawsuit in D.C. Superior Court accusing Isabella of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment. During her time at Mike Isabella Concepts, Caras said she was repeatedly called a “bitch” and a “whore.” The harassment came to a head when Isabella drunkenly made comments about her body at a restaurant launch; when Caras told him to stop, he fired her on the spot. Isabella denies the allegations. Read the full story on The Washington Post.

Weinstein Company Files For Bankruptcy

The Weinstein Company announced last night that it is officially filing for bankruptcy and lifting all non-disclosure agreements that were once implemented to protect Harvey Weinstein’s decades of abuse and misconduct. In a statement, co-founder Bob Weinstein said, “No one should be afraid to speak out or coerced to stay silent. The Company thanks the courageous individuals who have already come forward. Your voices have inspired a movement for change across the country and around the world.” Read more in The Los Angeles Times.

Rose McGowan Wishes Harvey Weinstein A Sardonic Happy Birthday

…and in related news, Rose McGowan had a special birthday message for her abuser: “Happy birthday, Harvey Weinstein. I told you we’d be coming. I told you twenty years ago if I heard of you doing this to another girl or woman, we would come for you. I would come for you. Happy fucking birthday, from all of us. We win.” Watch her video on Twitter.

#NYCStripperStrike Goes Nationwide

Back in October, exotic dancer Gizelle Marie of New York started the #NYCStripperStrike to fight back against racism and discrimination in the city’s strip clubs. Since her strike has taken off, dancers have boycotted clubs that don’t treat them fairly — and the movement is still only just starting. Now, according to Jezebel, those involved in the strike are teaming up with the International Women’s Strike USA to take the platform to cities across the U.S. Read Jezebel’s story here.

