Don't give up the fight! Featuring inspiring interviews with resistance leaders; how-tos on community organizing, running for office, and much, more. Plus, get the latest from BUST.

R. Kelly’s Victim Jerhonda Pace Asks The Me Too Movement, “What About Us?”: Link Roundup

Why Is R. Kelly Immune To #MeToo?

BuzzFeed recently published an interview with Jerhonda Pace, one of the women who has come forward about being abused by R. Kelly. Pace is frustrated and hurt by the lack of recognition she and R. Kelly’s other victims have received in the midst of the Me Too movement. Despite multiple allegations of abuse, R. Kelly remains celebrated and relatively unscathed, unlike many of the other people accused of sexual assault and harassment.





ADVERTISEMENT

Tennessee House Won’t Recognize Neo-Nazis As Terrorists

Tennessee House representatives dismissed a resolution put forward by State Rep. John Ray Clemmons (D) that, without naming specific organizations, would label neo-Nazism, white nationalism, and the alt-right as terrorism. Rep. Clemmons is apparently in shock that the House refused to even vote on it. Read more at The Hill.

California Senate Appoints First Undocumented Resident To A Statewide Post, Immigrant Rights Activist And Attorney Lizbeth Mateo

The Sacramento Bee reports that the Senate Rules Committee has appointed immigrant rights activist and attorney Lizbeth Mateo to a statewide post. Mateo will be the first undocumented resident to serve on a statewide post.

Katy Perry Kissed A 19-year-old Contestant On American Idol Without Consent, And It’s Sparking A Conversation

On American Idol, Katy Perry pressured a Benjamin Glaze, a 19-year-old contestant, into kissing her on the cheek, and then turned her head at the last second to kiss him on the mouth. This happened moments after Glaze said he’d never kissed a girl because he’d never been in a relationship, and that he “can’t kiss a girl without being in a relationship.” The incident has sparking conversation about consent and what constitutes sexual harassment and assault. Read more at Glamour.

Snapchat Is In Trouble For Posting A Sponsored Ad That Asked Readers To Vote If They’d Rather Slap Rihanna Or Punch Chris Brown

The New York Post reports that Snapchat is “sorry” for approving and posting an ad that makes a joke out of a horrific incident of domestic violence. After users responded, Snapchat immediately took the ad down because it “violates [their] advertising guidelines.”

HBO Exec Apologizes For Saying That Game of Thrones And Big Little Lies Have “Raped” The Budget

Deadline reports that HBO drama chief Francesca Orsi has apologized (kind of) for her comment comparing a large budget to rape. At a conference in Jerusalem, Orsi had said “From a budget standpoint going into season two of Big Little Lies without any options in place we’ve been… um… short of raped.” She now says she is “embarrassed by [her] poor choice of words.”

In Better HBO News, There’s A First Look At The My Brilliant Friend Miniseries

Fans of Elena Ferrante’s Neapolitan Novels, rejoice! Vulture has a first look at the My Brilliant Friend miniseries, and it’s everything you’ve been waiting for.

top photo: YouTube

More from BUST

R. Kelly Is Allegedly Running An Abusive Cult, Because Powerful Abusers Can Get Away With Anything

"Jessica Jones" Season 2 Seems Tailor Made For 2018 And The #MeToo Movement

On Consent And The "Gray Zone"

FREE DOWNLOAD

A Feminist Guide to the Resistance

Don't give up the fight! Be inspired by interviews with Maxine Waters, bell hooks, and Pussy Riot; learn community organizing and how to run for office; and more! Plus, keep up-to-date with the best from BUST. Just enter your email below to download.

DOWNLOAD NOW!



Elizabeth F. Olson is an editorial intern at BUST. She mostly writes about her experience with mental illness through a feminist lens, and sometimes she writes fiction. Find her on Instagram and Twitter.