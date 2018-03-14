Don't give up the fight! Featuring inspiring interviews with resistance leaders; how-tos on community organizing, running for office, and much, more. Plus, get the latest from BUST.

This Photo Project Celebrates Jessamyn Stanley, Lauren Duca, And Other Women Leaders Working For Change

Women’s History Month is almost halfway over, but we continue to celebrate with abandon. It’s a time to celebrate contemporary, living, kickass women. The photo series “Change Makers” does just that. Inspired by the spirit of the Women’s March on Washington, these portraits by Jena Cumbo, accompanied by written profiles, feature 33 women leaders of different backgrounds, races, sexualities, ages, and statuses. They’re activists, creators, and standouts in male-dominated fields. Two of the women featured are Jessamyn Stanley and Lauren Duca, who we've covered in BUST before.

Jena Cumbo/ Change Makers

Jessamyn Stanley is a yoga instructor and a body positivity activist. She was an outsider growing up in North Carolina. Stanley discovered yoga during a dark time in her life and it opened up her spirituality in ways she couldn’t imagine before. Now, she teaches it and is an advocate for self-love.

In her interview with Change Makers, she talks about authenticity and self-acceptance. She doesn’t care what people think about her.

“I’ve always felt as though I’m representative of the majority and not the minority. When people are like, ‘wow, I’ve never seen this before,’ I’m like, ‘well get your eyes open, boo.’ I don’t even see myself in that outlier category. I’ve never had a conscious thought of, wow I need to talk about this. I’m just expressing my experience. We have a major visibility issue in this world, because I am the majority and not the minority.”

Jena Cumbo/ Change Makers

Lauren Duca is a columnist at Teen Vogue and a freelance journalist. She tackles real-world issues through the lens of pop-culture in a way that has won her awards. Duca went freelance so she could write more of those longer form, thought-provoking pieces that we loved to read.

It’s clear she’s not afraid to take risks, even when she’s attracted the ire of the public. When Change Makers asked about what she has learned from this, she responded:

“Ultimately, I need to be willing to weather backlash. It’s hard to be learning in public so much. I think that it’s been good, because my views have been so intensely forged. I’ve had to have a lot of conviction. Decide how I feel in a really intentional way.

There is a scary feeling being hung for things I’ve said in the past, but I’ve already been hated on so much for little things. So honestly? I feel fireproof.”

Other women featured include actor Roberta Colindrez; Generation Citizen executive director DeNora Getachew; CNN correspondent Brynn Gringras; New York Civil Liberties Union executive director Donna Lieberman; and Ladygunn founder Koko Ntuen. You can read the full interviews and lots more on the Change Makers website.

Top photo: Jena Cumbo/Change Makers

Anna Greer is an editorial intern and a senior at the University of Tennessee, where she studies comics and human rights. When she is not engaged in feminist activism, she usually can be found wearing Doc Martens and looking at Star Wars prequel memes.