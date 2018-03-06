Don't give up the fight! Featuring inspiring interviews with resistance leaders; how-tos on community organizing, running for office, and much, more. Plus, get the latest from BUST.

Gary Oldman’s Ex-Wife Donya Fiorentino Asks, “What Happened To The #MeToo Movement?”: Link Roundup

2018 Oscar Awards Ignore #MeToo Movement

Apparently the Academy didn’t consider the #MeToo Movement when they awarded not only one, but two sexual abusers in this year’s Oscars. “I thought we had evolved,” Donya Fiorentino, ex-wife of Gary Oldman, told TMZ after Oldman was awarded for Best Actor despite her accusations of domestic violence against him. “What happened to the #MeToo movement?” Read more at Jezebel.





Female Children’s Book Writers Come Forward About Sherman Alexie

After women started speaking out about Harvey Weinstein, children’s book author Anne Urus decided to reach out to her community to see if people had also experienced sexual abuse in their industry. Writer and poet Sherman Alexie's name came up multiple times, his abuse of power dynamics over young writers a common thread among the multiple allegations. Read and listen more at NPR.

2018 Texas Elections Kick Off TODAY

If you reside over in the Lone Star State, you have elections today, kicking off the 2018 midtern elections. So go vote! Check out CNN for more details.

Issa Rae Will Host 2018 CFDA Awards

Insecure actress, director, producer, web series creator, and fashion fean will be the first female host of the fashion awards since 2009. “Issa Rae is leading a new generation of performers who use their voice and humor to discuss social topics in a way that is relatable and poignant,” stated CFDA president and CEO Steven KolbCFDA president and CEO Steven Kolb. Read more and get excited at the Hollywood Reporter.

West Virginia Is Attempting To Ban Abortion Rights

On Monday, West Virginia House of Delegates asked voters if the following statement should be written into the state’s constitution: “Nothing in this Constitution secures or protects a right to abortion or requires the funding of abortion.” ACLU-WV said this is “the most extreme attack on women’s reproductive rights in West Virginia history.” Read more at Gazette-Mail, and go to WV Free and ACLU-WV to join the fight.

France Changes Age of Consent

Protests against two men escaping sexual assault charges caused France to change the age of consent to fifteen. The new age limit is part of a package of laws that will end sexual violence and sexism in France, and will be approved by the government in the next few weeks. Read the full report at The Guardian.

RuPaul Apologizes For Not Allowing Trans Women To Race

In an interview with the The Guardian, RuPaul said he wouldn’t accept transgender women as competitors on RuPaul's Drag Race if they had already begun surgical transition...

Fans called Ru out, while past contestants joined the conversation in support of trans queens. Ru apologized, and will hopefully make some serious changes to the race. Read more (or read Ru) at The Muse.

