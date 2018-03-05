Don't give up the fight! Featuring inspiring interviews with resistance leaders; how-tos on community organizing, running for office, and much, more. Plus, get the latest from BUST.

Janet Mock, Dolores Huerta, Tarana Burke And Other Activists Took The Stage At The Oscars: Link Roundup

Common and Andra Day Share The Oscars Stage With Social Activists

During a surprisingly calm Oscars night, Common and Andra Day used their platform to highlight the work of social activists. While performing their nominated song “Stand Up For Something” (from the movie Marshall), the duo highlighted activism in various fields, including Tarana Burke (#MeToo), Patrice Cullors (Black Lives Matter), Janet Mock (#GirlsLikeUs) and Dolores Huerta (the Dolores Huerta Foundation). Learn more at Variety.

And The Oscar Goes To...



After weeks of speculation, the Academy has spoken. Read a comprehensive list of winners and losers at CNN — and find out if your favorites made the cut.

West Virginia Teachers Continue Striking For Fair Pay

This Monday, 20,000 West Virginia teachers continued their eight-day strike after the legislature refused to pass a 5% pay raise. Making only $45,000 a year, West Virginia teachers are some of the lowest-paid educators in the nation. Read more about their fight for better pay at CNN.

Hell Yes, Little Fires Everywhere Is Becoming A Mini-Series

Celeste Ng’s bestseller Little Fires Everywhere was recently picked up by Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington as a miniseries — and we can’t wait to see it. Read more at Deadline.

“Vaginal Improvement” Products Aren’t Feminist

We’ve all seen them — the “revolutionary” products that make your vagina smell, taste, or look “more appealing.” Ugh. We know those products send a fucked up message (because any vagina is a great vagina), but Suzannah Weiss offers a thoughtful, powerful takedown. Read her essay at The Establishment.

Kentucky Bill To Outlaw Child Marriage Is Paused In Legal Battle

Unbelievably, child marriage is still something that happens in our country. And it’s big in Kentucky — 10,000 children were married in the state between 2000 and 2015 alone. Now, the legislature is trying to change that by proposing a bill that “would bar marriage for anyone under age 17 and require judicial approval for a 17-year-old to wed,” according to The Huffington Post. The bill’s progress slowed after the conservative Family Foundation of Kentucky pushed to require parental consent for 17-year-olds, but it is expected to pass soon. Read more at The Huffington Post.

Jane The Virgin Enters The #MeToo Debate

Jane the Virgin has always been feminist — but a recent episode took it up a notch with a nuanced take on power and consent. In “Chapter Seventy-Five,” we follow Jane as she revists a relationship with her former grad school adviser — which was portrayed, seasons earlier, as perfectly healthy — and discovers that he may have a pattern for praying on younger students. It’s a thoughtful, moving take on power dynamics in the time of #MeToo. Read the full story at Variety — and if you haven’t seen Jane The Virgin, start watching immediately.

Roy Moore Asks For Money To Fight Child Molestation Lawsuit, And We Have Absolutely No Sympathy

Former judge and senate candidate Roy Moore — who has infamously condemned homosexual conduct and said that Muslims shouldn’t serve in Congress — is now asking for donations to help fight a lawsuit alleging that he molested a 14-year old girl. Join us in playing the world’s smallest violin, and read more from The Guardian.

Washington State Advances Access To Abortion And Contraception

This Saturday, the Washington state legislature passed a bill requiring insurers that cover maternity care to also cover elective abortion and contraception. Governor Jay Inslee is expected to sign the bill soon, and bring more equitable coverage to Washington women. Read more at The Seattle Times.

The U.S. Olympic Committee Still Hasn’t Conducted A Full Investigation into Larry Nassar — But Aly Raisman WIll Make Sure It Happens

Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman just filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Olympic committee, arguing that the organization continues to resist a full investigation into their complicity with Larry Nassar. Raisman joins over 250 other women who have sued Nassar and affiliated organizations. "I refuse to wait any longer for these organizations to do the right thing,” she said. “It is my hope that the legal process will hold them accountable and enable the change that is so desperately needed.” Read more at NBC News.

Photo credit: Instagram/ @andradaymusic

Victoria Albert is a Boston-born graduate journalism student. She covers reproductive justice, health policy, and feminism, and has written for In These Times and Alternet. She tweets at @victoria_alb3.