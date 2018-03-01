Don't give up the fight! Featuring inspiring interviews with resistance leaders; how-tos on community organizing, running for office, and much, more. Plus, get the latest from BUST.

Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda, and Lily Tomlin Might Remake “9 to 5” With Rashida Jones: Link Roundup

Tumble outta bed and pour yourself a cup of ambition! A 9 To 5 remake is in early development stages at 20th century fox, according to Deadline, and the original cast are down for reprising their roles. It gets even better. Rashida Jones is in talks to co-write it. The story would follow a new group of girls who turn to Jane Fonda, Dolly Parton, and Lily Tomlin for advice handling the still ever prevalent sexism in the workplace. With the prominence of #MeToo, it’s clear this classic film is as relevant as ever, and we can’t wait to hear Dolly’s new rendition of the title song.

Kristen Wiig Tapped To Play Villain in Wonder Woman 2

Deadline reports that Kristen Wiig is the person most likely to play Cheetah, an enemy of Wonder Woman’s, in Wonder Woman 2. The sequel to the blockbuster, feminist power-anthem of a movie will be set in the Cold War, circa 1980s. A Cheetah vs. Wonder Woman movie will be even better, because the two most important characters will be women, and we’ll get to see their epic showdown.

Lupita Nyong’o and Danai Gurira are Bringing Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s Americanah To TV

These two powerhouse, feminist badasses are bringing the amazing, feminist novel to the small screen in the form of a miniseries. The A.V. Club writes that Gurira is set to write, with Nyong’o starring. The Black Panther duo have had previous success with this arrangement: Gurira’s play Eclipsed earned both of them Tony Award nominations.

Meghan Markle Supports #MeToo

The future royal spoke about #MeToo when making her official debut alongside Prince Harry, Prince William, and Kate Middleton. According to People, Markle said, “I hear a lot of people speaking about girls’ empowerment and women’s empowerment — you will hear people saying they are helping women find their voices. I fundamentally disagree with that because women don’t need to find their voices, they need to be empowered to use it and people need to be urged to listen.”

Top Girls’ Volleyball Coach Accused of Raping Teenage Girls

A class-action lawsuit has been filed against Rick Butler, a prominent youth volleyball coach. Five women who were his students in the '80s say he raped them hundreds of times. BuzzFeed writes that a mother of a current student filed the lawsuit, because she would never have entrusted her daughter to his training had she known of past abuse.

Oscar Voter Says They Don’t Care If Gary Oldman Beat His Wife

The Hollywood Reporter sat down for an anonymous chat with an Oscar voter. The promise of anonymity apparently prompted a super candid response to the question of who they would vote for as best actor. “This one was easy: Gary Oldman was so good that I don't care if he hit his wife with a telephone.” In 2001, Oldman’s then-wife Donya Fiorentino accused him of domestic abuse.



Aubrey Plaza Criticizes Lack of Oscar Nominations for Latinos

The actress we all know and love spoke out about representation while accepting an award for her recent work in Ingrid Goes West at the 21st Annual Impact Awards. Variety reports that Plaza cited the fact that no Latina woman has won an Oscar for “Best Actress.”

DREAMers Get More Time After SCOTUS Ruling

The Supreme Court declined to hear a Trump appeal on DACA, effectively eliminating a March 5 deadline set by Congress to pass legislation that would protect those enrolled in DACA. The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program will now run through fall, letting DREAMers avoid deportation until then, writes USA Today. Current enrollees can file to renew their two-year protection term.

Gina Rodriguez Will Guest Star on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Might Fulfill All of Our Queer Dreams

The Jane the Virgin and Annihilation star will appear later in this season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, hopefully as girlfriend to the tough-as-nails Detective Rosa Diaz (Stephanie Beatriz). Vulture says we’ll probably be getting more queer representation after Diaz came out as bi earlier this season (Beatriz is bi irl, too), and we can’t wait to see where these two amazing ladies will go with it.

Happy Women's HERstory Month!

Image via giphy

This post was published March 1

Top photo via 20th Century Fox

Anna Greer is an editorial intern and a senior at the University of Tennessee, where she studies comics and human rights. When she is not engaged in feminist activism, she usually can be found wearing Doc Martens and looking at Star Wars prequel memes.