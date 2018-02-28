Don't give up the fight! Featuring inspiring interviews with resistance leaders; how-tos on community organizing, running for office, and much, more. Plus, get the latest from BUST.

Ryan Seacrest Will Host The Oscars Red Carpet Show Despite Sexual Assault Allegations: Link Roundup

Ryan Seacrest Will Host E!’s Red Carpet Show At The Oscars

Despite sexual assault allegations leveled against the talk show host by his former personal stylist, Suzie Hardy, E! is not pulling the plug on Seacrest’s red carpet host gig. But while he’ll try to talk to celebs, the question is, will they want to talk to him? Read more over at Jezebel.





ADVERTISEMENT

Mike Pence Continues To Be Terrible

Vice President Mike Pence made some troubling comments about abortion access on Tuesday while giving a speech at a luncheon for the Susan B. Anthony List & Life Institute, an anti-choice organization. Amongst other things, the VP said that access to legal abortion in the U.S. would “end in our time.” Read the full story at The Hill.





Doctors Find That Menstrual Cramps Are As Painful As Heart Attacks. Yeah, We Know.

Yesterday, Marie Claire published an article about the medical industry finally coming to its senses, ruling that period cramps are just as painful as heart attacks. Although most we’re relieved that the medical industry has finally acknowledged that period pain can literally make you feel like you’re dying, the “revelation” does have us collectively rolling our eyes and hoping for superior painkillers to Advil. Read the full article at Marie Claire.





Billboards Alexis Ohanian dedicated to Serena Williams via People

Serena William’s is “The Greatest Mama Of All Time”

In honor of her return to professional tennis after the birth of their daughter, Serena William’s husband, Alexis Ohanian, posted four billboards of the mommy and baby alongside I-10 leading into palm springs. The billboards captions are meant to be seen in order all together, cummulatively making the phrase “GREATEST MOMMA OF ALL TIME,” and the last one reading “Serena Williams G.M.O.A.T. — Alexis Jr + Sr.” Visit People to see the billboards featuring her very cute baby.





Evan Rachel Wood Testified About Sexual Abuse In Front Of Congress

As part of a hearing for the Sexual Assault Survivors' Bill of Rights Act, Evan Rachel wood took to the stand on Tuesday, detailing her experiences of sexual abuse in front of the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime, Terrorism, Homeland Security and Investigations. Wood was amongst a handful of women to testify in hopes that the bill — which provides protections for survivors — will be enacted in all states. So far, only California, Idaho, Maryland, Massachusetts, Oregon, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, and Washington have similar legislation, but Wood hopes her story will “give a voice to survivors everywhere.” Read the full article at CNN.





The University of Cincinnati Discriminates Against Women

A retired geography professor, Colleen McTague, just won $200,000 from the University of Cincinnati after she sued the University for gender-based discrimination and the right to equal pay. Professor McTague, who worked for the University from 2007-2014, says that she was paid half of what the male professor, who held the same job as her, was paid. Additionally, her requests for a salary increase met with sexist remarks. UC has a long history of sex-based wage inequality, and it still pays its female professors $17,000 less on average. Read the full article at USA Today.

Dick’s Sporting Goods Will No Longer Sell Assault Weapons

Dick’s Sporting Goods, the largest retailer of sports equipment, announced this morning that it would no longer sell assault-style rifles. Dick’s is one of the most prominent gun seller’s in the U.S., and the corporations anti-rifle stance should send a strong message about gun control across the nation. Their anti-riflle stance is especially improtant in the wake of the Parkland school shooting. Head on over to the New York Times to read the whole story.





Netflix Isn’t Paying Black Women Fairly

Both Mary J. Blige and Mo'Nique have both called out Netflix for gender and race wage discrimination. Court documents revealed that Mary J. Blinge made no income from her Oscar-nominated role in the Netflix original film, Mudbound, as her out-of-pocket expenses while shooting outweighed her salary. Earlier this year, actress and comedian Mo’Nique called for a Netflix boycott, claiming that the production company offered her only $500,000 to shoot a comedy special, while they paid Amy Schumer $13 million, and Chris Rock and Dave Chapelle $20 million in comparison. Now, Chance the Rapper is speaking out to support her. You can read Blige’s story at the Root, and Mo’Nique’s at Billboard.





America Is Living Out Its Wwn Purim Saga

Just as Jewish people are gearing up to celebrate Purim, a holiday which celebrates the overthrow of a narcissistic megalomaniac who he tries to betray his citizens, Americans are gearing up for the passage of DACA legislation, where over 690,000 young people could lose their protected status in the U.S. This op-ed published by a Rabbi in the Washington Post is worth a read, as it asks all documented citizens to tap into the spirit of Purim, and speak out for the vulnerable amongst us.





Disney Is Donating $1 Million Dollars To STEM

In the wake of Black Panther’s box office success, Disney (which owns Marvel Studios), said it will donate $1 million from the movie’s proceeds to STEM programs at the Boys & Girls Clubs of America. The production company made this choice in honor of the film’s theme: that technology empowers children and young adults in marginalized communities. Read more about the film and Disney’s contribution at NBC.

This post was published on February 27, 2018.

Top photo from wikimedia commons

More from BUST

Monica Lewinsky Looks Back At Bill Clinton With The Help Of #MeToo

"DC Super Hero Girls" Brings Women-Centered Superhero Stories To Young Readers

How To Talk About Racism, Sexism And Bigotry With Your Friends And Family

FREE DOWNLOAD

A Feminist Guide to the Resistance

Don't give up the fight! Be inspired by interviews with Maxine Waters, bell hooks, and Pussy Riot; learn community organizing and how to run for office; and more! Plus, keep up-to-date with the best from BUST. Just enter your email below to download.

DOWNLOAD NOW!



Cricket Epstein is BUST's editorial intern. She writes about feminism, films, witches, and all things awesome (and terrible). She is currently working on a health and wellness website and podcast, to be launched in the near future. You can follow her on instagram @t0tally_buggin and at her poorly maintained doodlegram @poorly_drawn_puns.